NIO Completes Its 2 Millionth Battery Swap

NIO completed its 2,000,000th NIO Power Swap this week. This took place in the Suzhou Delivery Center in China. NIO emphasized that its success wouldn’t have been possible without the NIO community’s trust and support. No other company has really made a success out of battery swapping for electric cars.

The company’s Power Swap stations have been pretty popular by its users — powering over 396 million kilometers of driving distance. NIO’s most frequent user has completed over 654 Power Swaps, and their most traveled user has visited 67 stations through China. NIO noted that Harbin, Beijing, Chengdu, Haikou, and Shenzhen are the top five cities in China with the highest per capita swaps.

What Is NIO’s Power Swap?

Power Swap is an integral part of NIO’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) solution and it allows one to charge, swap, or upgrade their batteries. It is a time-efficient solution for some users’ needs instead of charging the battery. It also allows users to upgrade the battery if they wish (for the relevant fee), a special way to progressively enjoy the evolution of battery technology — from a driver’s perspective at least.

“We are committed to continuing to speed up deployment of our charging solutions to cater to our users’ needs and provide a more convenient power service experience. Stay tuned as we plan to deploy our NIO Power Swap 2.0 by mid-April,” the company stated in a blog post.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here