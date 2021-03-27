Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

India’s Tata Power Announces Blockchain-Based P2P Solar Power Trading Pilot

Published

Indian utilities have announced the launch of a third pilot project for peer-to-peer trading of solar power based on blockchain technology.

Tata Power Delhi announced that it will collaborate with Australia-based Power Ledger to launch a pilot project where prosumers can trade solar power with neighbouring buildings.

The pilot will cover 150 sites with prosumers having rooftop solar power systems selling excess power to neighbouring residential and commercial consumers. The transaction will take place through Power Ledger’s blockchain technology that offers a near-real-time settlement.

If successful, the project will open doors to multiple other applications. Underutilized EV charging stations equipped with solar power panels can sell excess power to nearby consumers, or charged EVs can feed power into the grid.

In 2019, Power Ledger announced a similar collaboration with another distribution utility in Delhi. BSES had announced plans to implement peer-to-peer trading of solar power between residential buildings using blockchain technology. The current status of this project is unknown.

Another project based on Power Ledger’s blockchain technology for peer-to-peer trading is underway in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In this case, solar power is being traded between government-owned buildings.

Tata Power has been the frontrunner in adopting new technologies. In 2017 it launched India’s first solar-powered carport in Delhi. Its sister company, which is among the largest private power generation companies, announced in 2019 that it would not commission any new coal-based power plants and would focus on renewable energy technology for further growth.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

World Bank Offers $100 Million Credit Guarantee For Rooftop Solar Power In India

The World Bank has offered a new assistance package for the development of rooftop solar power projects in India. According to media reports, the...

3 hours ago

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — March 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

March 16, 2021

Clean Power

M&A Activity Picks Up In India’s Rooftop Solar Market

Investors and developers are looking to cash in on the wave of consolidation that has swept the Indian renewable energy sector. Several large-scale solar...

March 15, 2021

Clean Power

India’s NTPC To Commission 100-Megawatt Floating Solar Project Soon

India’s largest power generation company is expected to commission the country’s largest floating solar power project over the next three months. According to media...

March 14, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.