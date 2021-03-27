Connect with us

Goodyear Partners With UFODrive To Improve EV Performance

Goodyear has announced that it is teaming up with UFODrive, an all-digital, all-electric car rental company that is focused on improving EV fleet performance. You may remember my recent interview with UFODrive’s CEO, Aidan McClean. In that interview, he shared the inspiration for the name and how it works. We also interviewed Aidan on camera and tested out the service in the Netherlands in 2019.

Together, Goodyear and UFODrive will join forces to integrate their mobility solutions. This includes Goodyear’s intelligent tire monitoring system and proactive solutions suite as well as UFODrive’s advanced mobility software as a service platform.

When Aidan spoke with me in our interview, he told me that UFODrive was taking its idea to new levels by providing its software as a service (SaaS) to other car rental agencies. This is clearly a partnership headed in that direction. “We’re providing our software platform to others who wish to shift their fleet to electric. For other carshare companies, rental companies, and other fleets that are looking to move to electric, our platform is end to end and helps them make that transition.”

Goodyear and UFODrive plan to also conduct studies that are designed to optimize vehicle utilization and services to maximize energy usage and minimize tire replacement costs. Also, they aim to reduce the carbon impact of fleets. Goodyear’s president of consumer business in Europe, Hakan Bayman, shared his thoughts on the new partnership.

“Working with UFODRIVE is a unique opportunity for us to expand the successful Goodyear Total Mobility fleet solutions from our commercial truck and bus business to the rapidly evolving EV passenger fleet landscape” said Bayman. “We anticipate overall demand for shared mobility services to continue growing in the coming years, with a particular emphasis on contactless solutions.”

Aidan also gave a statement. “Working with a tier-one mobility company like Goodyear allows UFODRIVE to expand on its mission to deliver a seamless transition to electric mobility for shared fleets,” he said. “The electric revolution is accelerating, and we are delighted to collaborate with Goodyear to pioneer unique SaaS features such as fleet utilization maximization, energy savings, and optimized electric routing for fleet owners.”

Hopefully we’ll have announcements soon about fleets that are deploying the combined Goodyear–UFODRIVE solution.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

