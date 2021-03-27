Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
LEGO Solar Farm. Photo by Rob Davis.

Clean Power

Giving Kids the Building Blocks To Envision a Solar Future

As Part of the InSPIRE Project, NREL Senior Analyst Helped Dream Up a Creative Way To Educate about Energy, Water, and Food

Published

In 2020, Rob Davis got Jordan Macknick hooked on the idea of a LEGO solar farm.

Davis is the director of the Center for Pollinators in Energy at Minnesota-based Fresh Energy. Macknick is a senior analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Together, they co-chair the research and outreach committee for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Innovative Site Preparation and Impact Reductions on the Environment (InSPIRE) project.

The InSPIRE project has 30 solar farms across the country that serve as research sites on how low-impact solar development can improve soil health, retain water, nurture native species, produce food, and provide even-lower-cost energy to the community.

Both fathers to kids who love LEGOs, Davis and Macknick thought a solar farm kit was the perfect way to educate about low-impact solar. “Solar has primarily been pictured as a standalone system,” Macknick said. “But energy, water, and food are basic and interconnected necessities of life. Solar farms can be designed to mutually benefit these systems. Our LEGO solar farm design can help visualize this different way of thinking for kids and adults.”

LEGO Solar Farm. Photo by Rob Davis.

LEGO Solar Farm. Photo by Rob Davis.

Becoming a LEGO Fan Designer

LEGO allows fans to submit design concepts for the public to vote on. If a project gets 10,000 votes from people with a free LEGO Ideas account, company experts will review and potentially approve for it to be made into an official kit sold on store shelves worldwide.

Macknick’s daughter Evelyn smiles ear to ear after setting up the LEGO solar farm kit prototype. Photo courtesy of Jordan Macknick.

LEGO currently has a wind turbine kit, modern home with rooftop solar kit, and several LEGO space kits with solar panels, but no solar farm kit. “LEGO’s International Space Station kit started as a submission on the company’s Ideas platform,” Davis said. “As my kids and I were building it, we couldn’t stop talking about what a LEGO solar farm should look like.”

Some solar projects pair flowering vegetation with honeybee hives, some include vegetable crop production underneath the arrays, and larger ones graze vegetated groundcover with flocks of sheep. Davis and a friend, with Macknick’s input, designed a solar farm with pollinator-friendly ground cover, honeybee hives, grazing sheep, an inverter control box, and an engineer/site manager/grazer. The kit includes 375 pieces and can expand to include multiple sets that snap together to build larger projects.

To accompany the kit, Macknick and Davis are creating an instruction booklet that educates about solar farms and their co-benefits, like higher crop yields, lower water requirements, and greater efficiency of solar panels.

“I geeked out over LEGOs as a kid,” Macknick said. “To see the prototype after a year in the making is really cool.”

U.S. Department of Energy InSPIRE Project Overview

Learn more about the InSPIRE project. View or vote for the LEGO solar farm design.

Article courtesy of the U.S. Department of EnergyNREL.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Solar Is Cheapest Electricity In History, U.S. DOE Aims To Cut Costs 60% By 2030

Solar power costs have dropped to a record low — for the world, in all of history. However, we need them to go lower.

2 days ago

Batteries

DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge Celebrates Women’s History Month

If you reflect on the immense contributions of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s 17 national laboratories to society since the 1930s, it’s easy...

2 days ago
hydrogen fuel cell locomotive California hydrogen fuel cell locomotive California

Clean Transport

All Eyes On $4 Million Diesel-Killing Hydrogen Locomotive In California

If all goes according to plan, the entire US locomotive fleet will switch over to diesel-killing hydrogen fuel cells and other non-diesel technologies.

2 days ago

Policy & Politics

Waves to Water Prize: NREL Team To De-Risk Desal Device Deployment

NREL Researchers Work To Transform Seawater Into Drinking Water as We Commemorate World Water Day 2021

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.