Senate Dems To Nullify Trump Methane Rollbacks With CRA

Senate Democrats plan to nullify the Trump administration’s rollbacks of methane regulations via the Congressional Review Act.
The relatively obscure process will reinstate the Obama administration’s methane leak detection and flaring regulations with a simple majority vote in the Senate — far more quickly than the Biden administration would be able to enact new safeguards through what would likely be a years-long regulatory process.
The CRA has been used to undo 15 regulations, with 14 of those coming in the first 16 weeks of the Trump administration.
The Hill reports Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) will co-sponsor the bill along with Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).
The Trump rollbacks were finalized prior to the presidential election and were so extreme the American Petroleum Institute worried they would undercut the oil and gas industry’s efforts to portray gas as a clean energy source.
Sources: New York Times & The Hill
Article courtesy of Nexus Media, a nonprofit climate change news service.