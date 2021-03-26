Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Pride Orders 100 Lion Electric Trucks

Published

We’ve been covering a variety of Lion Electric bus orders, but now the company has news on its electric truck business. Pride Group Enterprises (Pride) has provided Lion Electric with its largest electric truck order to date, an order for 100 fully electric trucks.

The order includes both Lion6 and Lion8 electric trucks, which have range ratings of 180 miles and 165 miles, respectively. Most of the trucks will be delivered in 2021, and the remainder in 2022.

“Pride will be integrating the all-electric trucks into its existing logistics, full maintenance, leasing, rental and equipment retail operations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as deploying them with a selection of its fleet management clients,” Lion Electric writes.

In addition to the trucks, Lion Electric will be providing EV charging equipment and advanced telematics services.

“All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up, and are manufactured at Lion’s North American facility, which has a current capacity to produce approximately 2,500 electric trucks per year. Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the all-electric heavy-duty vehicle industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with over 6 million miles driven since 2016.”

In addition to trucks like Pride ordered and electric buses, one of my favorite products is Lion’s electric garbage truck. Though, that is actually built on the Lion8 chassis.

“Partnering with Lion on our zero-emission heavy-duty trucking efforts gives Pride the unique advantage of deploying these vehicles on the road in the very short term, and significantly contributes to our goal of 100% electric vehicles, while gaining valuable experience in zero-emission operations,” said Pride Group Enterprises CEO, Sam Johal.

“The ability to offer truly zero-emission freight to our customers is a huge step for our business and environment. Along with the support from one of our long-tern financial partners Hitachi Capital, we are excited about partnering with a Canadian EV OEM and promoting the Canadian brand, in the North American market.”

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Miami-Dade Starts Transition To Electric School Bus Fleet

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has made the decision to convert its fleet from diesel buses into an electric fleet. This push was driven by...

January 18, 2021

Batteries

New York V2G Project Using 5 Electric School Buses Is Live

Five Lion electric school buses are having their batteries hooked up to the Con Edison grid and trialling vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services.

December 11, 2020

Clean Transport

ABB & Lion Electric Partner On EV Charging Equipment

ABB has joined forces with Lion Electric to sell and service electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, pushing the boundaries of e-mobility throughout North America.

November 8, 2020

Clean Transport

CN To Buy 50 Lion Electric Trucks

The electric truck revolution marches on. The Lion Electric Co. has had more than its fair share of orders in the early electric truck...

September 3, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.