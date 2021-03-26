Pride Orders 100 Lion Electric Trucks

We’ve been covering a variety of Lion Electric bus orders, but now the company has news on its electric truck business. Pride Group Enterprises (Pride) has provided Lion Electric with its largest electric truck order to date, an order for 100 fully electric trucks.

The order includes both Lion6 and Lion8 electric trucks, which have range ratings of 180 miles and 165 miles, respectively. Most of the trucks will be delivered in 2021, and the remainder in 2022.

“Pride will be integrating the all-electric trucks into its existing logistics, full maintenance, leasing, rental and equipment retail operations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as deploying them with a selection of its fleet management clients,” Lion Electric writes.

In addition to the trucks, Lion Electric will be providing EV charging equipment and advanced telematics services.

“All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up, and are manufactured at Lion’s North American facility, which has a current capacity to produce approximately 2,500 electric trucks per year. Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the all-electric heavy-duty vehicle industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with over 6 million miles driven since 2016.”

In addition to trucks like Pride ordered and electric buses, one of my favorite products is Lion’s electric garbage truck. Though, that is actually built on the Lion8 chassis.

“Partnering with Lion on our zero-emission heavy-duty trucking efforts gives Pride the unique advantage of deploying these vehicles on the road in the very short term, and significantly contributes to our goal of 100% electric vehicles, while gaining valuable experience in zero-emission operations,” said Pride Group Enterprises CEO, Sam Johal.

“The ability to offer truly zero-emission freight to our customers is a huge step for our business and environment. Along with the support from one of our long-tern financial partners Hitachi Capital, we are excited about partnering with a Canadian EV OEM and promoting the Canadian brand, in the North American market.”

