Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica (not Kansas)

Kansas GOP Split Over Anti-Wind Bill

A Kansas bill to sharply curtail the land available for wind turbines is splitting Republicans in the country’s fifth-largest wind energy-producing state.

“I don’t speak in hyperbole when I say this bill ends the renewable energy industry in Kansas,” Kimberly Svaty, a lobbyist for a renewable energy advocacy group that works across the Great Plains, told E&E.

Wind became Kansas’ biggest electricity source in 2019, providing about 41% of the state’s portfolio. The bill’s sponsor is State Senate Utilities Committee Chairman Mike Thompson, a retired TV weatherman, climate denier, and renewable energy critic.

If passed, the measure would be “the most wind-unfriendly legislation in the entire Wind Belt,” Dave Kerr, a former Republican Kansas Senate president, told E&E.

Sources: E&E $, APTopeka Capital-JournalKCUR

Article courtesy of Nexus Media, a nonprofit climate change news service.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

