El Sal Del Rey inside the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas. Photo by Loslazos, CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

Texas Liquified Gas Export Project Cancelled

Developers announced Monday they were scrapping the beleaguered Annova liquified gas export facility proposed near Brownsville, Texas.

An Annova spokesperson said the decision was driven by stagnant demand for liquified gas exports, known as LNG, and confirmed the project will not be revived.

During its six years of development, Anova failed to secure even one long-term contract and faced numerous lawsuits over wildlife harms and shipping channel impacts.

Rebekah Hinojosa, of the Sierra Club, told E&E the cancelation was “the result of six years of tireless efforts” from communities in the Rio Grande Valley that are looking to “protect their health, their precious coastline and the climate” from the project.

Sources: E&E $, Reuters, S&P Global $, Houston Chronicle

Article courtesy of Nexus Media, a nonprofit climate change news service.

Featured image: El Sal Del Rey inside the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas. Photo by Loslazos, CC BY-SA 4.0 license.

 
 
Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

