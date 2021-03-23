Vauxhall Changes Its EV Pricing To Keep Vehicles Eligible For UK Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG)

The Vauxhall Mokka-e and Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life just got price reductions in the UK. The UK government has revised its policy supporting electric vehicle purchases. Well, it has reduced that support. The new policy does two core things: 1) it drops the amount of the grant from £3,000 to £2,500, and 2) it takes the grant away from any vehicles that cost more than £35,000 RRP (which means the base cost as well as VAT and any delivery fees).

The result, in the case of Vauxhall, is that the Mokka-E and Vivaro-E Life now cost less than £35,000. Here’s new pricing (with each price being the OTR/on-the-road price):

Mokka-e SE Premium — £33,040

Mokka-e Launch Edition — £34,995

Vivaro-e Life Edition — £34,995

Vivaro-e Life Combi — £34,995

Paul Wilcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “At Vauxhall, we believe in making sure our vehicles are as accessible as possible to the greatest number of people, and especially so when it comes to zero emissions-in-use motoring, so I am pleased to confirm that all Corsa-e, all Mokka-e and the new Vivaro-e Life Combi are eligible for the Government Plug-in Car Grant.” The Vauxhall Corse-e was already below £35,000, starting at an appealing £27,140. Across Europe, the Corsa-e’s relatively low price made it the 20th best selling plugin vehicle and the 9th best selling fully electric vehicle at the beginning of 2021.

Vauxhall plans to have an electric version of every model in its vehicle lineup by 2025. It’s not clear if the company has a target for when it will stop selling non-electric vehicles altogether. Vauxhall is also shifting to online sales.

Vauxhall also has extensive protocols in place to help buyers explore a vehicle virtually before buying it. “Customers can also schedule a one-on-one live tour of the vehicle they’re interested in via the new Vauxhall Virtual Showroom, which connects buyers with a product specialist who will walk customers around the vehicle through a live video feed to answer any questions.” That sounds like something many people may appreciate even post-pandemic.

Vauxhall has also partnered with British Gas for a nice little bonus package for Corsa-e buyers. “Vauxhall Corsa-e customers will receive the option to take a free Wallbox Pulsar Plus charger professionally installed by a British Gas engineer. British Gas will also offer 30,000 free green miles to Vauxhall customers through a British Gas EV dual fuel tariff.

“The special EV tariff offered by British Gas is a time of use tariff that offers cheaper electricity overnight for charging between the hours of 12.00am and 5.00am. The electricity on the tariff will be 100% renewable energy, with 30,000 miles free of charge.”

Mokka-e customers, on the other hand, get a different offer — “a subsidized 7kW home charging unit from PodPoint for just £299.” I have to add, as well, that “Mokka-e” is one of the coolest vehicle names. It’s a fact.

