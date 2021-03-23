Connect with us

Image courtesy of Hyundai

Cars

Hyundai EV Buyers Get Free Ultrafast Charging With Electrify America

Published

Well, not “free” — nothing is free, right? But complimentary.

People who buy a 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric or Hyundai Ioniq Electric now get 250 kilowatt-hours of free ultrafast charging on the Electrify America network. (Presumably, that includes the Electrify Canada network as well if you venture into the great north of Canada.)

Hyundai estimates that 250 kWh comes out to about 1,000 miles of range (based on the EPA ratings). If you drive 13,000 miles a year, that’s 7.7% of your driving in one year. If you drive a more modest 10,000, that’s 10%.

A few years ago, this would have been a meh benefit. However, today, there are more than 2,400 ultrafast Electrify America chargers installed across the United States at more than 500 stations. They cover what look like all major interstate routes in the country, and they are placed with the aim of assisting people on long-distance trips.

As Hyundai says it, “Stations are conveniently located along major routes and in metro areas, strategically placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities.”

An individual station is equipped with anywhere from 3 to 10 DC fast charging ports (most commonly something in the middle of that range) so that you don’t have to worry about the charger being all used up and having to wait (for now).

If that network looks bigger than you remember it, that’s because it is. It is constantly growing. “Since Electrify America installed its first charging station in May 2018, the company has on average added four charging stations per week. Across the country, 96 percent of the population live within 120 miles of an Electrify America charger.” 96% of us! That’s impressive, and combined with the map above, it implies to me that I can travel anywhere a socially connected person in the United States would be looking to travel.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai

What does ultrafast mean? It means 150kW to 350kW charging, depending on your own vehicle’s capability.

“Hyundai Kona and Ioniq Electric model owners can count on our ultra-fast charging network to provide convenient and reliable charging where and when they need it,” said Wayne Killen, director of automotive and fleet business development at Electrify America. “With more than 500 charging stations in the U.S., Electrify America’s network gives EV owners range confidence traveling across town or across the country.”

No doubt, while most EV charging is done at home, pretty much every EV buyer wants access to a good ultrafast charging network. Hyundai EV buyers now get that with enough complimentary miles to go on a fun trip or two and basically just using the Electrify America app.

Here are some other key facts and specs regarding Hyundai’s two electric models available in the US:

Hyundai Kona EV

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

  • 258 mile range (EPA)
  • 7.2 kW onboard charger
  • 100 kW DC fast charging (0–80% charge in 54 minutes)
  • 64 kWh battery pack
  • 10.25 inch navigation system
  • $37,390 MSRP (not including available $7,500 federal EV tax credit)

Hyundai Ioniq EV

Photo courtesy of Hyundai

  • 170 mile range (EPA)
  • 7.2 kW onboard charger
  • 100 kW DC fast charging (0–80% charge in 54 minutes)
  • 38.3 kWh battery
  • 134 horsepower, 218 lb.-ft. of torque
  • 133 MPGe (EPA)
  • $33,245 MSRP (not including available $7,500 federal EV tax credit)
 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

