Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Schlumberger New Energy Is Launching A Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant In Nevada

Published

Schlumberger New Energy, which is reportedly the world’s leading provider of technology to the global energy industry, has announced its plans to develop a lithium extraction pilot plant in Clayton Valley, Nevada. NeoLith Energy, the new venture of Schlumberger New Energy, uses a differentiated direct lithium extraction (DLE) process which enables the production of high-purity, battery-grade lithium material while also lowering the production time from over a year to weeks.

The process could create new market opportunities for lithium extraction and the battery manufacturing economy. It also maximizes the value of Clayton Valley’s lithium-rich resource base with cutting-edge extraction technology. As we’ve been reporting for many months (or years), it is expected that the demand for battery-grade lithium will rise massively and that it will be driven by the growth of the electric vehicle market.

NeoLith Energy’s pilot plant is just the first step in the direction of a full-scale, commercial lithium production facility. The results of the pilot plant will be used to optimize the design of the full-scale production plant, which will use an environmentally friendly method for subsurface brine extraction and lithium production. This method requires a smaller footprint and reduces water consumption by over 85% when compared to the current methods for lithium extraction from brine.

Ashok Belani, Schlumberger New Energy executive vice president spoke of the opportunity to produce lithium more sustainably. “Nevada lithium resources present an excellent opportunity to demonstrate a leap in production efficiency with a more sustainable approach,” said Belani. “Schlumberger’s expertise in the subsurface domain, development of process technology, and global deployment of technology at scale with various partners all play an important role in the innovation and efficiency of our DLE process. We are accelerating the deployment of our pilot plant in response to the high market demand for battery-grade lithium material.”

The deployment of the pilot plant is part of the Pure Energy Minerals agreement with Schlumberger New Energy for the development of its Nevada lithium brine property. It plans to use advanced technology to process the brine and extract high-purity lithium, which maximizes the lithium resource recovery. Once the company has received all of its necessary permits, it will be commissioning the pilot plant. NeoLith Energy plans to start operations before the end of this year.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Fossil Fuels

2 Bills Introduced in Congress to Address Abandoned Mine Lands

Originally published on The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center website. “After years of groundwork by coal-impacted communities, the RECLAIM Act and a bill to reauthorize...

1 day ago

Clean Power

Graniterock Mine In California Commits $15 Million For 5 Megawatt Solar Farm

Graniterock quarry in tiny Aromas, California is building a 5 MW solar farm to help power its mining operations.

March 12, 2021

Batteries

DeepGreen To Combine With Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SOAC)

In mid-2020, we interviewed DeepGreen Metals CEO Gerard Barron. Last week, DeepGreen announced that that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with...

March 9, 2021

Batteries

Tesla Is Partnering Up With New Caledonia For Nickel

Tesla is partnering with the New Caledonia nickel mine as a technical advisor as a way to secure stocks of nickel, Mining Global has...

March 7, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.