The KBO Breeze Is A Solid Ebike At A Value Price (CleanTechnica Review)

KBO Bikes burst onto the scene last year with a goal of delivering affordable electric bikes packed with function and after spending a few weeks with the Breeze, it is clear they succeeded.

The KBO Breeze is a commuter bike that comes from the factory packed with useful features, accessories, and range that you’d expect from a much more expensive bike. At just $1,399, the Breeze is geared towards commuters, with street friendly 27.5″ x 2.4″ puncture resistant Panasonic tires that a bit of extra volume in them to that helps take the edge off rough roads.

The plush saddle is a nice blend between weight and comfort that makes it comfortable enough to pedal, while still providing a nice bit of gel padding. An integrated handle was a nice addition to the saddle that made it easier to get the bike up on a rack or into the bed of a truck.

The KBO Breeze is rated to deliver 30 to 55 miles of range per charge and that’s an impressive figure for a bike that’s just just $1,399. We were skeptical, but put it to the test and found that it not only delivered the expected range but that it regularly exceeded the expected range. This is, in large part, due to the efficient 500 watt motor and the smooth rolling tires.

500 watt motors are emerging as the sweet spot in power for motors as they deliver enough power to power through steeper inclines while delivering incremental range over less efficient 750 watt motors. The rear hub motor on the Breeze can deliver 500 watts of power on average, with a peak power output of 800 watts. A twist throttle on the right grip makes it easy to call on a bit of extra power beyond the amount of assist delivered by the pedal assist, laying down the full 800 watts of power for short bursts.

The 16 Ah, 768 Wh Reention Dorado+ battery was built with Samsung cells and is larger than the standard 14 Ah, 672 Wh battery found on most value ebikes. The fact that it’s removable means you can also pick up a second battery for even longer trips, if that’s your thing. The battery on the Breeze is unique in that it has its own power button, so you do have to turn the battery on before you can power on the bike from the handlebars. It’s a simple task, but worth remembering when it’s time to ride.

The folks at KBO Bikes also offer the capability to purchase a second battery to double the effective range of the bike for even longer trips. The ability to travel 60 to 110 miles without having to stop for a few hours to charge enables all sorts of fun new possibilities. Adding a second battery into the mix for under $2k makes multi-day bike tours, riding even farther, and exerting less energy over shorter distances exciting possibilities. Pro tip: don’t forget to bring the keys on multi-battery rides as they are required to remove either battery from the bike to swap in a fresh one.

Out back, a rear rack adds meaningful functionality to the bike, enabling the use of a rack bag, panniers, or a basket. We clipped a basket onto the rack and had a blast hauling our small pup around town on family rides. Including a rack with the bike makes the Breeze a complete package without having to buy the bike and a long string of accessories just to get up and running.

A set of included aluminum fenders made it a breeze to ride the bike everywhere and anywhere without having to worry about the weather. Metal fenders can be a bit on the tricky side to adjust and we had to adjust the front fender a bit to get them to fit perfectly.

The Breeze includes integrated front and rear LED lights that assist in both an increased view of the road ahead and to make the bike more visible to cars after dark. The front light isn’t going to light up the darkest of roads, but together, they add a meaningful bit of visibility to cars and other cyclists when riding in low light.

Assembling the Breeze wasn’t quite as easy as some of the other bikes we’ve put together, but we were still able to get it from boxed to blasting down the street in about an hour. That’s a touch above average, but still a fairly easy assembly. As always, if you’re not comfortable removing a rear tire of a bike, I’d recommend having a professional assemble the bike for the best experience. If you arrange it ahead of time, you could probably even have the bike shipped directly to a local bike shop so you don’t have to deal with the nearly 80 pound oversized box.

Overall, the Breeze is a great value ebike that raises the bar in a few key areas. The range delivered on a single battery is notably more than most other ebikes at a comparable price and the ability to pick up a second battery is a nice touch. The included lights, rack, and fenders make it easy to use the Breeze for meaningful tasks right out of the box without having to buy any accessories while also providing a solid platform onto which a rear basket, panniers, and more can easily be added.

Specs

Range : 30-55 miles per charge

: 30-55 miles per charge Battery : 48V, 16Ah Lithium-ion Battery with Samsung Cells

: 48V, 16Ah Lithium-ion Battery with Samsung Cells Motor : 500 watt average, 800 watt peak brushless geared hub motor

: 500 watt average, 800 watt peak brushless geared hub motor Mechanical Powertrain : 7-speed Shimano Altus derailleur & cassette

: 7-speed Shimano Altus derailleur & cassette Brakes : Tektro Aries disc brakes w/180mm rotors

: Tektro Aries disc brakes w/180mm rotors Saddle : KBO-branded gel seat

: KBO-branded gel seat Fork : 80mm suspension fork w/lockout

: 80mm suspension fork w/lockout Charger : 48 volt, 3 amp fast charger

: 48 volt, 3 amp fast charger Charging Time : 5 hours

: 5 hours Lighting : Integrated front and rear LED lights

: Integrated front and rear LED lights Weight : 62 pounds

: 62 pounds Capacity : 300 pounds

: 300 pounds Recommended Rider Height : 5’4″ – 6’4″

: 5’4″ – 6’4″ Colors : Black & Orange

: Black & Orange Price: $1,399

