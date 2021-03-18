Connect with us

Tesla Giga Berlin Production To Start In Late July Or August

According to our German friend on the ground there, it was said today at a meeting of the Brandenburg Committee for Infrastructure and Regional Planning that Tesla Giga Berlin (which is in Brandenburg) will commence production in late July, or August at the latest.

While this is perhaps earlier than many expected, there have been signs that Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory (or Brandenburg gigafactory) would get up and running in the first half of the year, or at least by the middle of the year.

This follows an earlier hint (a rather big one) that the same source, Alex Voigt, spotted on the German version of the Tesla website. In February, the website was updated to say that “Production is expected to start middle of 2021.”

As I noted at the time, “Production of the Model Y and Model 3 in Germany would make the company a three-continent manufacturer, with mass-market production of the Model Y/3 on each continent. (Tesla already produces the Model 3 and Model Y in both the USA and China.) Producing the Model 3 and Model Y in Germany also means the cost could come down, as certain fees (like import duties) would no longer plague the models.”

All of that followed rumors last October that a Tesla Model Y produced in Giga Berlin was expected in Q1 or Q2 of 2021. Clearly, Q1 is not happening, but Q2 looks possible. The source at the time was reportedly a customer in the Netherlands who said, “This morning, I got a call from Tesla in the Netherlands with some questions on my order. In that conversation, the Tesla employee told me that they expect to deliver my Berlin build model Y in Q1 or Q2 of 2021. They had just received an internal update on the building process in Berlin.” End of July does still with that Q2 timeline.

Tesla and Elon Musk recently shared some Tesla Giga Berlin updates on Twitter.

They also shared a similar photo update regarding Tesla Giga Texas.

 

For deeper history, see our Tesla Giga Berlin archives.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

