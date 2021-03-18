Connect with us

BYD electric buses in Santiago, Chile. Image courtesy of BYD.

Bermuda Buys 30 Electric Buses

Bermuda commits to reduce harmful vehicle-related emissions, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for all residents and visitors.

This week, the Government of Bermuda Department of Transportation announced the approval of the purchase of 30 electric buses to replace aged diesel buses and transition toward a zero-emissions fleet.

The purchase represents over one-third of the total public bus fleet: the first pivotal component in the nation’s multiyear strategy to fully electrify the public transit fleet.

“The new electric buses will not only improve local air quality, they will also save Bermuda money relative to the legacy diesel buses because they are much less expensive to purchase, charge and maintain,” said Roger Todd, director of the Department of Public Transportation.

Initial research indicates the government will lower its operating costs while also gaining vehicles that are better suited to local roads and conditions. All Bermudian’s will benefit because the buses will charge primarily overnight when electricity demand is low, improving power plant utilization and lowering cost of generation for all.

Bermuda’s public transportation electrification work is a component of the country’s energy vision and Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that aims to achieve 85 percent renewables on the grid by 2035.

“Bermuda is poised to demonstrate how the rapid transition to electric vehicles is possible. This bus purchase is the first bold step and shows how the government will lead the transition to clean mobility by example,” said E.J Klock-McCook, RMI principal.

RMI served as a technical advisor to the government, regulator, and utility by providing detailed analysis, information gathering, and strategic guidance since 2018. This project has been made possible by the generous support of the Bermuda-based Sea Change Foundation International.

Article courtesy of RMI.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Since 1982, RMI (previously Rocky Mountain Institute) has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. Please visit http://www.rmi.org for more information.

