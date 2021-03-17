Tesla May Have Set Another Sales Record

In a short thread on Twitter, user @redmantech1 noted that there were a lot of Tesla vehicles at the service center in Ireland — and not just at the service center either. Tesla also had several vehicles filling the parking spaces at adjacent vacant properties.

Andrew O’Connor noted that a lot of the registrations would have been counted for February to beat the VAT rate and that it could be a very impressive Q1 for Tesla sales.

In one of his videos published back in December, Hyperchange’s Gali Filche noted that he believes that Tesla will deliver 935,000 vehicles in 2021 and spoke about Tesla’s strong growth. “I’m predicting deliveries of 935,000 units in 2021, almost doubling from 2020. Revenue: it’s looking like a massive boom — automotive revenue to $51 billion dollars. Energy revenue here: $3.6 billion up from $1.8 billion — almost 100% growth,”

“I think Tesla’s on the cusp of a massive explosion here,” he said, referring to its growth. He noted that Q1 seemed a little bit flat but then it’s “off to the races once again. … I think we’re seeing a huge jump here to $4.5 billion a quarter in gross profit. Remember in 2019 they only did $4.1 billion the whole year. Fast forward 24 months or whatever, we’re doing that in a quarter.”

Back in January, the Motley Fool pointed out why it believed Tesla’s deliveries are most likely to soar this year. This is due to many things, most notably manufacturing capacity expansion. The article noted that Tesla’s 500,000 deliveries in 2020 represented a 36% jump over Tesla’s deliveries in 2019, which was a notable achievement in the face of factory shutdowns due to the pandemic. The article also emphasized that in 2019, Tesla’s deliveries had risen 50% year over year. The article noted that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Tesla deliver 750,000 or more vehicles in 2021, which would be 50% growth and “a significant acceleration in vehicle sales growth.”

Yahoo! Finance reported back in January that although UK car sales were at their lowest in 30 years, the Tesla Model 3 was selling well — it was in fact the best-selling car in December. In February, The Telegraph noted that there was a 90% spike in Tesla’s sales in the UK and that Tesla’s profits more than doubled.

In Germany, Tesla’s Model 3 moved to the #2 spot and is outselling the Volkswagen ID.3. The only vehicle to outsell the Model 3 in February was the mass-market Volkswagen e-Up!, an affordable, small, low-range electric car.

More likely than not, 2021 will be another major growth year for Tesla. This will not just result in new sales records in Ireland, but also worldwide.

