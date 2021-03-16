Hewlett Packard Enterprises moved its manufacturing operations out of Houston after suffering significant damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and then conducted and released results of how it would fare under two climate change futures, the Wall Street Journal reported. (The report did not note whether the assessment methodology was made public.)

Some consultancies are also claiming a level of precision in their forecasting many experts see as dangerously unrealistic. For example, Jupiter Intelligence, which has contracts with HUD, claims it can predict climate impacts with square kilometer-detail, contrary to recent research that cast doubt on climate information at a scale of less than 1,000 kilometers. (Politico Pro $; HPE: Wall Street Journal $)

Article courtesy of Nexus Media, a nonprofit climate change news service.