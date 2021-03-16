Scientists are raising alarm over the lack of publicly-verifiable quality of privately-generated corporate climate risk assessments, Politico Pro reports.

As firms respond to shareholders’ and activists’ growing calls for climate risk disclosure, a cottage industry of consultants has emerged to provide it — but with methodology often hidden from public view and expert scrutiny. Experts warn the false security potentially created by such modeling could pose risks to firms and shareholders, not to mention the actual people vulnerable to extreme climate impacts. This lack of transparency leaves individual companies vulnerable to damages they thought they were protected against. “It’s only after you’ve been hit when you realize you’ve been working with garbage data,” Sarah Russell, team lead at Alphabet’s X, noted at a climate risk conference this month.