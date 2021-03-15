Tesla Is Hiring For A Prototype Vehicle Test Operator In Texas

Tesla is hiring a “Prototype Vehicle Test Operator” in Austin, Texas. This is a full-time position that will require the employee to help collect data on Tesla Autopilot by driving Teslas on Autopilot in specific places or “scenarios.”

Tesla noted that the role “could require flexibility of driving to domestic destinations for the collection of data in different weather conditions, locations and scenarios.” Tesla also listed the responsibilities of the position:

Responsibilities:

Navigate requested areas to record different types of data for use by the Autopilot team.

Provide feedback for data collected.

Survey local region & design routes optimized for specific data collection requests.

Assist in the development of sensor calibration and tuning processes.

Be able to work independently to troubleshoot and diagnose problems at the vehicle level.

Evaluate recorded data after shifts for complexity and ensure that it is properly uploaded at the end of each shift.

Write daily drive reports detailing observations and issues for engineers to follow up on.

Communicate with developers and test engineers, be on-call for questions/comments if necessary.

Maintain and document test vehicle condition, coordinate repairs/retrofits as needed.

Tesla also listed several requirements which is as follows:

Requirements

Clean driving record and safe driving habits.

Excellent attention to detail and highly observational.

Able to focus on a single task for long periods of time.

Excellent PC skills, particularly MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel), navigating hard drives, making data transfers, and checking data.

Excellent navigational skills.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Familiarity with ADAS/Autopilot systems and their sensors is preferred.

Familiarity with camera calibration methods is preferred.

Basic knowledge of modern vehicle systems and how they work, such as brakes and power-assisted steering, is preferred.

Must be comfortable driving prototype vehicles during testing that may lack safety features or contain safety risks.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and work in an extremely fast-paced environment.

An interesting thing here is not just the job posting, but that it’s in Texas. Reportedly, the same job posting was also published in at least one state. It’s unclear if this sort of Autopilot testing outside of California is new or has just gone on under the radar.

If you’re interested in this job, click here to apply.

