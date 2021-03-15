Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla Is Hiring For A Prototype Vehicle Test Operator In Texas

Published

Tesla is hiring a “Prototype Vehicle Test Operator” in Austin, Texas. This is a full-time position that will require the employee to help collect data on Tesla Autopilot by driving Teslas on Autopilot in specific places or “scenarios.”

Tesla noted that the role “could require flexibility of driving to domestic destinations for the collection of data in different weather conditions, locations and scenarios.” Tesla also listed the responsibilities of the position:

Responsibilities:

  • Navigate requested areas to record different types of data for use by the Autopilot team.
  • Provide feedback for data collected.
  • Survey local region & design routes optimized for specific data collection requests.
  • Assist in the development of sensor calibration and tuning processes.
  • Be able to work independently to troubleshoot and diagnose problems at the vehicle level.
  • Evaluate recorded data after shifts for complexity and ensure that it is properly uploaded at the end of each shift.
  • Write daily drive reports detailing observations and issues for engineers to follow up on.
  • Communicate with developers and test engineers, be on-call for questions/comments if necessary.
  • Maintain and document test vehicle condition, coordinate repairs/retrofits as needed.

Tesla also listed several requirements which is as follows:

Requirements

  • Clean driving record and safe driving habits.
  • Excellent attention to detail and highly observational.
  • Able to focus on a single task for long periods of time.
  • Excellent PC skills, particularly MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel), navigating hard drives, making data transfers, and checking data.
  • Excellent navigational skills.
  • Excellent written and spoken English.
  • Familiarity with ADAS/Autopilot systems and their sensors is preferred.
  • Familiarity with camera calibration methods is preferred.
  • Basic knowledge of modern vehicle systems and how they work, such as brakes and power-assisted steering, is preferred.
  • Must be comfortable driving prototype vehicles during testing that may lack safety features or contain safety risks.
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize and work in an extremely fast-paced environment.

An interesting thing here is not just the job posting, but that it’s in Texas. Reportedly, the same job posting was also published in at least one state. It’s unclear if this sort of Autopilot testing outside of California is new or has just gone on under the radar.

If you’re interested in this job, click here to apply.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

What Did Volkswagen Actually Present On Batteries Today?

Volkswagen spent a lot of time talking about batteries today. But what did it say? Let's jump in.

2 hours ago

Cars

Elon Musk’s Innovation Engine Is Tesla’s True Advantage & Contribution To Society

Originally published on EV Annex. By Charles Morris As Tesla’s stock price has pulled back from its highs, a “party’s over” narrative has been...

7 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Takes Its Semi To The Track (Video)

In a video on Twitter, Tesla shared footage of its Semi electric truck racing around the track. Tesla’s video featured an updated version of...

16 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Insurance Is Coming Soon To 3 New States — Texas, Illinois, & Washington

Tesla’s insurance plans could be available in three new states, Forbes has reported. Those states are Texas, Illinois, and Washington. The article noted that...

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.