Tesla Energy Opening Warehouse In Virginia, + Tesla Solar Roof Advantage In Snow

Tesla is getting ready to open a warehouse in the historic Manchester area of Richmond, Virginia, Richmond Biz Sense reports. The location will be 300 Stockton Street and is around 19,500 square feet according to the city documents. The warehouse is related to Tesla’s energy business, not its car business.

Tesla, which offers solar panels, solar roof shingles, and batteries for both residential and commercial customers arrived in Richmond in 2017. Tesla then filed a Certificate of Zoning Compliance for the building last week. This is normally the first step taken by businesses to make sure that their plans for the building’s use fit in with the building’s zoning. The certificate of zoning compliance that Tesla filed with the city noted that the company is planning to use the property for the “installation and service (of) solar and energy products.”

Sam McDonald, a local developer who owns the building, was represented by Divaris Real Estate’s Madeline Alderman in the lease. The site was once operated by TexTrail Trailer Parts, which is an auto parts manufacturer.

How Tesla’s Solar Roof Takes On Snow

Jason Lassen, a homeowner and Tesla customer, shared the story of his home in Wisconsin, which is currently under construction. Lassen’s home has Tesla’s Solarglass Roof, and in the video, which was posted back in January, the roof was almost completed. It was also experiencing one of its first snowfalls.

In the video, Lassen shares a clip of what the roof looks like before the snow. Later on, he shared another clip of the roof which looked beautiful with the snow. One of the slopes managed to be snow-free and Lassen noted that it shed completely.

The next day, Lassen’s roof was almost snow-free while the roofs of his neighbors’ homes still had snow. “As you can see behind me, the snow has slid off almost all of the slopes.” He also flew a drone over the top of his home, and aside from a little bit of snow in one of the valleys of his roof, it was completely snow-free.

In regions that don’t typically get snow but suddenly were the focus of the news due to extreme winter weather — yes I’m talking about Texas (and much of the South), Tesla Solar Roof owners got to see this for themselves as well.

Snow caught in action… sliding right off a Tesla Solar roof in Austin, Texas @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/GISPuLluSI — Tesla Owners Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) February 22, 2021

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here