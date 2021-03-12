Connect with us

Solar-powered rural EV charging. Image courtesy of Electrify America.

DOE Releases New Notices of Intent for Sustainable Transportation Tech Funding

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy has shared that it has three funding opportunities for sustainable transportation technologies coming this spring.

These funding opportunities are looking for innovative research, development, demonstration, and deployment (RDD&D) in the pursuit of technologies that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the highest source of emission in the United Stated: the transportation sector.

One of the Biden administration’s top priorities is building a clean energy economy while addressing the climate crisis, and it has laid out an extensive plan for this — or is rolling out elements of the plan one step at a time. It hopes to lead the world in building a clean energy economy and addressing climate change. (Though, admittedly, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 won’t make it the world leader in this challenge.) The Department of Energy noted that it’s committed to “pushing the frontiers of science and engineering, catalyzing clean energy jobs through RDD&D, and ensuring environmental justice and inclusion of disadvantaged communities.”

3 Notices Of Intent For the Potential Funding Opportunities Announcements

Notice of Intent SuperTruck3: The Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) and the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO) are interested in partnering to develop and demonstrate an R&D concept to enable higher efficiency, low-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks and freight systems. If the U.S. is going to decrease its petroleum use and reduce emissions, then improving vehicle efficiency and safety of freight transportation is critical. This Notice of Intent seeks to take advantage of opportunities for the entire freight and truck transportation system and achieve higher efficiency and electrification.

Notice of Intent — Low Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Technologies Research, Development, and Deployment: This Notice of Intent invites innovative solutions for on- and off-road vehicles and exploration of community-level EV demonstration, EV infrastructure, and charging and advanced engines and fuels that reduce emissions.

Notice of Intent — Bioenergy Technologies Office Scale-Up and Conversion: “The Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) is focused on developing technologies that convert domestic biomass and other waste resources into low carbon biofuels and bioproducts. These bioenergy technologies can enable a transition to a clean energy economy, create high-quality jobs, support rural economies, and spur innovation in renewable energy and chemicals production—the bioeconomy. This NOI anticipates supporting high-impact technology research, development, and demonstration to bolster the body of scientific and engineering knowledge needed to produce low-carbon biofuels at lower cost. This will involve partnerships with industry to demonstrate these technologies at industrially-relevant scales.”

For those interesting in learning more about the funding opportunities, here are the links to click: BETOHFTO, and VTO.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

