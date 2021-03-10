LG Is Hoping To Make 4680 Batteries With Tesla In The US Or Europe In 2023

Tesla and LG Chem could partner up to build Tesla’s sexy new 4680 battery in both the US and Europe. Yahoo! Finance has reported that the two companies were in talks and that LG Chem has its sights on building Tesla’s 4680 battery cells in 2023, and could have manufacturing sites under consideration for that.

In another article, by Reuters, it’s also reported that LG is hoping to build the advanced battery cells for Tesla in 2023 and is looking at potential production sites in the US and Europe. Reuters spoke with two sources close to the matter.

Although the Yahoo! Finance article’s headline made it seem as if Tesla and LG were in talks and planning this, Reuters noted that Tesla hasn’t yet agreed to a deal that would expand LG’s role in its supply chain beyond China.

One of the sources shared with Reuters that Spain could be the location for one of the plants. “LG plans to produce 4680 cells at its new U.S. factory. They plan to build a new 4680 cell line to supply Tesla’s Giga Berlin in Europe,” they said. However, it’s not known what roles LG will play for Tesla in the production of these batteries — yet.

Another source told Reuters that LG hasn’t mass-produced such large-format cylindrical cells but that increasing battery capacity is the right call. Another source added, “Tesla is a major customer, and LG can take risks.” The source added that LG hasn’t yet secured orders from Tesla for the 4680 cells which are still being developed.

