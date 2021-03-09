Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Commercial buildings in NYC. Image by CleanTechnica.

Clean Power

Dozens Of US Cities Are Banning Natural Gas Hookups In New Buildings — #CancelGas #ElectrifyEverything

Published

A fight over legislation banning gas hookups in new buildings is exploding across the country, a Seattle Times and InsideClimate News joint investigation found. In the summer of 2019, Berkley, California, became the first city in the country to ban natural gas hookups in new building construction. Now, 42 cities in California have passed bans or severe restrictions, and the California Energy Commission, which is in the process of updating the state’s building codes, could pass a statewide ban. Other cities across the country, including Denver and Seattle, have passed similar laws.

Seattle adopted a partial gas ban last month focused on larger buildings, whereas Denver is considering a law that bans gas for heating in new buildings, while allowing for gas cooking. The gas industry has responded to these laws with a seemingly contradictory public approach, both downplaying the dangers of natural gas and pledging to cut emissions and plug gas leaks. Behind the scenes, the industry is working to lobby states to pass legislation that restricts cities’ ability to pass gas bans.

California cities banning natural gas. Image courtesy of PAE Engineers.

Currently, four states — Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee — have passed laws restricting the ability of cities to ban gas hookups. “You’re seeing more cities, in states where this is possible, banning natural gas, and you’re seeing more states take preemptive measures,” said Lucas Davis, a business professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “It’s becoming more front-of-mind for policymakers all over.” (Seattle TimesInsideClimate News)

Article courtesy of Nexus Media, a nonprofit climate change news service.

Related: Breaking News! Oakland & Seattle Ban Natural Gas As Cities Continue To Lead On Electrification

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Tesla Building Super Supercharger in Santa Monica (Solar, Lounge, 62 Stalls) — Let’s See More!

A few years ago, Tesla announced a plan to start building next-level Superchargers. These Superchargers would be huge (a lot of stalls), include lounges...

5 days ago

Clean Power

California, Texas, & Florida Had Large Small-Scale Solar Capacity Increases In 2020

As of December 2020, the states with the most small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity were California (10.6 gigawatts (GW)), New Jersey (1.9 GW), and...

5 days ago

Climate Change

Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force: Call for Emission Reduction Action Proposals

Louisiana Clean Fuels (LCF) is looking for emission reduction action proposals. The Louisiana Climate Initiatives Task Force has identified strategies that will reduce greenhouse...

6 days ago

Clean Power

The United States Installed More Wind Turbine Capacity in 2020 than in Any Other Year

In both 2019 and 2020, project developers in the United States installed more wind power capacity than any other generating technology. According to data...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.