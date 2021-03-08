Connect with us

Tesla’s New Engagement Hub

Tesla recently launched its newest platform, the Engagement Platform, which is a platform for both Tesla’s public policy team and Tesla owners clubs. The goal is to create a digital home base for all of Tesla’s work and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn about what’s happening at Tesla, take action, and stay in the loop. I joined and created a profile for myself.

I think it’s a brilliant move for Tesla to be more engaging with its customers, and it gives supporters who may not be a member of a Tesla owners club or even own a Tesla a chance to be a part. I do have a Cybertruck on preorder and own a few shares in Tesla, but Louisiana doesn’t have an official Tesla Owners Club (we do have a huge Facebook group, though).

Anyone who signs up there can also add comments to posts that Tesla shares in the new Engagement Hub.

So far, Tesla has a few posts and campaigns published:

  • Tesla Owners Club Upcoming Events — a calendar of events for Tesla Owners Clubs.
  • Nebraska — Take Action. This is a post encouraging Nebraska’s citizens to contact their senators and encourage them to pass LB 633. The campaign is specifically aiming to encourage people who live in the following Nebraska districts: 4, 17, 23, 6, 10, 25, 22, 44. State legislators on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee are currently considering LB 633, a solution that would bring Tesla to Nebraska.
    Faith In A Tesla. This is a heartwarming story of a father in Australia who reached out to Tesla Owners Club Australia. His 16-year-old daughter, Faith, wanted to ride in a Tesla and several Tesla owners went to make Faith’s dream come true.
  • Disaster Relief — Texas. Tesla is responding to the winter storm that left millions of Texans without power and water. On this page, Tesla has organized virtual fundraisers that support local Feeding America food banks, shelters, and even animal rescue.

I really love this. I love how Tesla supporters can come, create an account, and get involved in a company that they believe in. I may not have a Tesla yet, but being able to create a profile and interact with my friends on Twitter on the Tesla website kind of makes it all feel even more connected. I do have some ideas and a bit of advice.

Elon Musk and the team organizing this should include a way for non-Tesla owners to get more involved and be more engaged. I saw that I had a few points, but I am not sure what those are for or how to accumulate them. Also, there needs to be a way to prevent trolls from coming in and taking over.

On Twitter, any time anyone replies to Elon Musk, Tesla, or SpaceX, spambots swarm. Right now, Tesla’s engaged hub isn’t as wildin’ out as Twitter is since Twitter is public, but the webmaster should have something in place that could vet out those who troll while still remain welcoming for Tesla supporters or those like me who want to support while we wait for our Cybertrucks to be made.

Perhaps having a shareholder-only section (using Say.com to verify this, perhaps) for those of us who are invested in Tesla and care about the company would be a good idea. One thing I heard on Twitter was that Tesla was either disabling the comment feature or making it where you have to be a member of a Tesla Owners Club to comment. I am not sure how true those comments are, but while that makes some sense, to do it this way excludes those of us who don’t have a Tesla Owners Club in our area.

Another idea is a messaging system or space where those of us who create profiles can interact with one another as we do on Twitter. Perhaps Tesla is working toward that and taking its time — just putting its toes in the water. It would also be a great way for Tesla to interact with the media without interacting with the media. What I mean is that anyone can access this new hub and see what Tesla is up to. This would be a great way for Tesla to release news for its products and events.

Another idea stemming from the engagement hub is that Tesla could release news and event information there first before announcing it publicly. This is something I use Patreon for in my jewelry, gem, and mineral blog, and podcast. People who support me get first dibs before it’s publicly announced. Tesla doesn’t need Patreon, obviously, but its Engagement Hub can be used in a similar fashion and it would help those of us who care about Tesla to spot and share news first.

In conclusion, I think this is a great move on Tesla’s part and I can’t wait to see what Tesla has in store next for its new Engagement Hub. Ideas like these are what sets Tesla apart from its competitors.

 
 
Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

