Switzerland at 7.7% Pure EV Market Share — Zoe, ID.3, & Model 3 Lead Swiss EV Sales

The Swiss electric vehicle market is one of the most mature/advanced in the world. Only trailing Norway and France, 7.7% of light-duty vehicle sales were sales of pure electric vehicles (BEVs) in February, and the figure is 7.6% for the first two months of the year combined.

Overall, plugin vehicle sales accounted for 15.1% of the country’s auto sales in both February and January–February.

Aside from being 3rd among 7 top markets in terms of BEV market share, Switzerland comes in 4th for overall plugin vehicle (PEV) market share.

The top electric models in Switzerland so far this year are basically the big 3 electric cars in Europe — the Renault Zoe, Volkswagen ID.3, and Tesla Model 3.

The order of the top 3 models was just slightly different in February, with the ID.3 on top, the Zoe #2, and the Model 3 at #3. March will surely show a bit of a reshuffling again, with the Model 3 rising to #1, but the same three models should remain on the podium.

Here are the full charts for model-by-model BEV sales in Switzerland in January–February and February alone:

The other interesting things about the market to me are that the models ranked 4th through 8th are all fairly new models. This shows, again, how adding choices and diversity to the EV market helps to grow sales and market share.

Any other thoughts on the Swiss EV market?

Updated interactive EV market share charts are below. (Note: they may not display well on mobile phones.)

