Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Insane Features of Tesla’s Rebooted Roadster

Published

Originally published on EV Annex.
by: Charles Morris

We haven’t been hearing much about Tesla’s next-gen Roadster lately, as the company has been keeping its focus on more practical and profitable projects. That’s probably a wise decision, but as Elon Musk would surely agree, sometimes you have to throw wisdom to the winds and have some fun.

 A look at Tesla’s next-gen Roadster (Source: Tesla)

True to its goal of making not just the best electric cars, but the best cars, Tesla aims to make the new Roadster the most super-powered of supercars. But wait, there’s more! The YouTube channel Cleanerwatt has produced a new video that highlights some totally unique features — as in goodies no other car has ever had, or is ever likely to have — of the upcoming Roadster.

The big headline-grabber is of course the SpaceX Package, which Elon Musk elaborated upon during his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The 10 or so rocket engines aren’t exactly rockets in the space-travel sense — they operate on compressed air, which as Elon has explained, offers “insane” power output. The (sort of) practical advantage is improved acceleration and cornering, but potential fun applications include “a thruster where the license plate flips down, James Bond-style,” and the ability to hover six feet or so above the ground, as the flying cars in any respectable future universe will be able to do.

It seems self-evident that Tesla will want to make the Roadster the quickest and fastest street-legal car ever made, and that will take some doing. The most recently-teased specs call for a 0–60-mph time under 1.9 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 8.8 seconds, and a top speed of about 250 mph. Tesla’s engineers are going to have to sharpen their virtual pencils, because as Cleanerwatt points out, the upcoming Model S Plaid+ model is already bumping up against those acceleration figures, and a Bugatti Chiron recently clocked over 300 mph. The insanely powerful rockets should help in the quest to beat those numbers. How about a new goal of New York to Los Angeles in, say, ten minutes?

Tesla wants to give the Roadster the longest driving range of any EV available, and the current goal is 620 miles. That shouldn’t be too hard to achieve with a 200 kWh battery pack and the new model’s superb aerodynamics.

Five of the coolest things we can expect from Tesla’s forthcoming next-gen Roadster (YouTube: Cleanerwatt)

Speaking of aerodynamics, Tesla is also on a mission to minimize the Roadster’s coefficient of drag (Cd). This much-misunderstood figure doesn’t tell the whole story of a vehicle’s aerodynamics, but for an EV, it’s of prime importance, because a lower Cd translates to greater range. Some figures for comparison: Elon Musk has speculated that “with extreme effort,” the surprisingly-aerodynamic Cybertruck “might hit a 0.30 drag coefficient, which would be insane for a truck.” A Cd of 0.30 is roughly equivalent to that of a Corvette — a typical pickup truck’s Cd is more like 0.39. The newly-refreshed Tesla Model S claims a Cd of 0.208, an improvement over the previous 0.23. Model 3 and Model Y also score a 0.23 Cd, and the Porsche Taycan edges them out with a 0.22. What’s the most aerodynamic EV of all time? According to Cleanerwatt, it’s the ill-fated GM EV1, which reached 0.19. For the Roadster’s designers, that sounds like the number to beat. (The folks at Aptera, who are on a mission to design the most efficient EV ever built, may have something to say about that.)

Now, all these performance achievements may be impressive, but the new Roadster’s most unique, innovative feature will surely be — wait for it — a novel single-blade windshield wiper! Yes, Tesla’s engineers have been hard at work improving on the century-old windshield wiper. The company proposed and patented a laser beam-based wiper system for Cybertruck, and now it has filed a patent on an “electromagnetic wiper system [that] may include a linear actuator…a guide rail and an electromagnetic moving block.”

The space-age wiper is supposed to be able to clean “the entire transparent area” of the windshield, and can be completely hidden under the hood when not in use, improving appearance and aerodynamics. (Hopefully this weird and wonderful wiper will be more successful than Model X’s innovative-but-irritating magnetic sun visors.)

There can be no doubt that, when the new Roadster finally arrives, Tesla will have to find some new adjectives for it — it will be beyond “insane,” “ludicrous,” or even “plaid.” What is in doubt is the date that this sanity-challenging vehicle will appear, and your guess, dear reader, is probably as good as any. Cleanerwatt’s guess: sometime in 2022.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla’s New Engagement Hub

Tesla recently launched its newest platform, the Engagement Platform, which is a platform for both Tesla’s public policy team and Tesla owners clubs. The...

6 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen Had 19% Of Electric Vehicle Sales In Germany, Netherlands, Norway, & 6 Other European Countries In January & February

Germany’s electric vehicle model sales data came in sooner than I thought, so I’m already providing an update to this report. As I noted...

8 hours ago

Cars

Switzerland at 7.7% Pure EV Market Share — Zoe, ID.3, & Model 3 Lead Swiss EV Sales

The Swiss electric vehicle market is one of the most mature/advanced in the world. Only trailing Norway and France, 7.7% of light-duty vehicle sales...

12 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla Is Partnering Up With New Caledonia For Nickel

Tesla is partnering with the New Caledonia nickel mine as a technical advisor as a way to secure stocks of nickel, Mining Global has...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.