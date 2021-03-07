Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Tesla Is Partnering Up With New Caledonia For Nickel

Published

Tesla is partnering with the New Caledonia nickel mine as a technical advisor as a way to secure stocks of nickel, Mining Global has reported. The deal was signed in the French Pacific territory and noted that the partnership is a “technical and industrial partnership” in which Tesla will source raw materials for batteries.

This is a pretty big deal for New Caledonia given its political structure and how it literally fell apart over a nickel deal and independence push earlier this year, according to The Guardian, all of which included the collapse of a multi-party government led by President Thierry Santa. There’s a lot going on there, for sure.

Mining Global noted that the Brazilian miner Vale’s choice to sell its nickel mine and processing plant to a consortium that included Trafigura, a Swiss commodity trader, added a lot of fuel to the fire by sparking opposition from pro-independence groups. Violent protests led Vale to shut down its site in December.

However, a  recent agreement between the political groups and other interests was established and both Vale and Trafitura seem to be satisfied. Under this agreement, political groups proposed a 51% stake in the Vale operations to be held by New Caledonia’s provincial authorities and local interests. Trafigura will have a 19% stake, which is less than the original 25% that was in the sales deal with Vale.

In a statement, Vale said, “Our task now is to complete any and all outstanding items to allow the transaction to formally conclude.”

A Trafigura spokesperson stated, “We’re looking forward to operations resuming and for final completion of the transaction as soon as possible.” Tesla’s part in all of this is being an industrial partner that will help with product and sustainability standards. Tesla will also be taking supply for its battery production, the political agreement noted.

New Caledonia is the world’s 4th largest nickel producer.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Is Building Its 1st Superchargers In Israel

Tesla has started the construction on its first Supercharger in Israel, Tesmanian reports. The new Supercharger is a V3 and will be located in...

8 hours ago

Cars

Tesla China Reaches Another Milestone: 6,000 Supercharger Installations

Tesla China has reached another milestone — 6,000 Supercharger installations. Tesmanian reported the milestone on Friday, adding that these stations are able to provide...

13 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Implications Of Tesla FSD Beta If It Cuts Crashes Dramatically?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a few hours ago that Tesla would open up the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta to the masses via an...

1 day ago

Cars

Top Electric Models In 8 European Countries In February — 108 Models Ranked

Someone especially focused on fully electric car sales in Europe has put together a site that tracks and shares fully electric vehicle (BEV) registration...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.