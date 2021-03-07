Tesla Is Building Its 1st Superchargers In Israel

Tesla has started the construction on its first Supercharger in Israel, Tesmanian reports. The new Supercharger is a V3 and will be located in Tel Aviv, with more stations to come in the next quarter (Q2). The article noted that the construction of Israel’s first Supercharger stalls is planned for Q1 2021. The new Supercharger will be located at Derech Menachem Begin 132, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Azrieli Mall, and feature eight V3 Supercharging stalls.

New Supercharger under construction in Tel Aviv, Israel. First known Supercharger in the country and it's V3. 8 stalls at Azrieli Mall. Photo from israelevclub on @instagram pic.twitter.com/v5E3AUaePt — MarcoRP (@MontrealTesla) March 4, 2021

Just last month, Tesla entered the Israeli market, with a starting price of 180,000 shekels after taxes ($54,600) for a Model 3. So, it makes sense that Tesla is bringing its innovative Supercharging network to Israel as well.

Tesla plans to have charging stations coming to Haifa, Eilat, Be’er Sheva, and Tel Aviv, Calcalist Tech reported back in January. The article noted that Tesla published an initial list of where its Supercharging stations would be located. According to this, Tesla estimated that one Supercharging station in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat will be completed during Q2 2021 along with a station in Be’er Sheva.

The article also pointed out that at the time, Tesla didn’t make it known which type of charging stations it planned to deploy. Thanks to Tesmanian, we now know that they will be V3 at the station in Tel Aviv. Though, that has to be assumed as the norm going forward anyway.

