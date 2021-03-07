Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla Is Building Its 1st Superchargers In Israel

Published

Tesla has started the construction on its first Supercharger in Israel, Tesmanian reports. The new Supercharger is a V3 and will be located in Tel Aviv, with more stations to come in the next quarter (Q2). The article noted that the construction of Israel’s first Supercharger stalls is planned for Q1 2021. The new Supercharger will be located at Derech Menachem Begin 132, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Azrieli Mall, and feature eight V3 Supercharging stalls.

Just last month, Tesla entered the Israeli market, with a starting price of 180,000 shekels after taxes ($54,600) for a Model 3. So, it makes sense that Tesla is bringing its innovative Supercharging network to Israel as well.

Tesla plans to have charging stations coming to Haifa, Eilat, Be’er Sheva, and Tel Aviv, Calcalist Tech reported back in January. The article noted that Tesla published an initial list of where its Supercharging stations would be located. According to this, Tesla estimated that one Supercharging station in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat will be completed during Q2 2021 along with a station in Be’er Sheva.

The article also pointed out that at the time, Tesla didn’t make it known which type of charging stations it planned to deploy. Thanks to Tesmanian, we now know that they will be V3 at the station in Tel Aviv. Though, that has to be assumed as the norm going forward anyway.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Is Partnering Up With New Caledonia For Nickel

Tesla is partnering with the New Caledonia nickel mine as a technical advisor as a way to secure stocks of nickel, Mining Global has...

5 hours ago

Cars

Tesla China Reaches Another Milestone: 6,000 Supercharger Installations

Tesla China has reached another milestone — 6,000 Supercharger installations. Tesmanian reported the milestone on Friday, adding that these stations are able to provide...

12 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Implications Of Tesla FSD Beta If It Cuts Crashes Dramatically?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a few hours ago that Tesla would open up the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta to the masses via an...

1 day ago

Cars

Top Electric Models In 8 European Countries In February — 108 Models Ranked

Someone especially focused on fully electric car sales in Europe has put together a site that tracks and shares fully electric vehicle (BEV) registration...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.