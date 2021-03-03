Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s New FSD Subscription Service Coming In Q2, + Updates From Elon Musk On FSD Development & Rollout

Published

In a reply to Whole Mars Catalog about when Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions are launching, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, said yesterday that they are coming in Q2 for sure. He also added that buying FSD will still be a better deal in the long term than the subscription.

The current cost of Tesla’s FSD package is $10,000. The tweet above could mean that the cost of a FSD subscription over the course of an ownership period (3 years? 5 years?) will be higher than the cost of buying FSD ($10,000). Some of the features in Tesla’s FSD package at the moment include Navigate on Autopilot, Autopark, Smart Summon, and Auto Lane Change. However, practically door-to-door autonomous driving is expected to roll out to a lot more Tesla owners in the coming few months. Some owners have had the early beta version of this for months, and the pool of drivers with it keeps growing.

The Difference Between Tesla’s Autopilot & FSD

I saw a Twitter thread show up in my feed the other day where someone mentioned that Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD were the same thing, and that “FSD” doesn’t exist. The misinformation can lead some to be confused, so let’s look at how the two products are similar and related, yet different.

Perhaps seeing Tesla’s FSD package as an upgrade to its Autopilot features is the easiest way to view it. Tesla’s Autopilot comes standard on new Tesla cars and will keep your vehicle from getting into an accident in certain situations. It will also keep your vehicle in its lane and provides what is often called “adaptive cruise control” in other vehicles. Tesla now calls this “Basic Autopilot” (implying that FSD is an advanced version of Autopilot) and phrases it this way:

“Included with every Tesla, Autopilot enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. Advanced safety and convenience features are designed to assist you with the most burdensome parts of driving, alongside driver assistance features such as emergency braking, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring.”

It should be noted that Autopilot and FSD do still require active supervision from the driver — pay attention to the road and be prepared to fully take over at any moment! Tesla FSD is not yet at a robotaxi level of development.

However, Tesla’s FSD package will increasingly allow “drivers” to take short and long-distance trips without any accelerating, decelerating, or steering action from the driver. In more and more cases, all anyone will need to do is get in the car and tell it where to go. For right now, FSD is in an early beta and still needs the driver to be attentive.

You can learn mover about the two features here.

Photo by Chanan Bos, CleanTechnica.

Editor’s note: As this article was being edited, Elon Musk tweeted out a few updates on FSD development and its planned rollout. Here are those updates:

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New CleanTechnica Podcasts

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Morgan Stanley: The Oil Industry Is About To Become Worthless

Originally published on EV Annex. by: Charles Morris There’s a lot of denial and wishful thinking in the oil and auto fields these days, but...

23 mins ago

Cars

Supporting EV Direct Sales, Or: “Let Drivers Buy Clean Cars!”

By Kathy Harris  As the future of transportation relies more on electricity, customers will soon have to ask themselves — “will I be able...

2 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

What Happens If Tesla Does Create Robotaxis In The Next Year Or Two?

For several years, the overall debate about self-driving cars and who’s in the lead in that arena has hardly changed. To start this piece,...

7 hours ago

Cars

Time Turns Many Tesla Doubters Into Tesla Superfans 

Dan Neil just did a write-up on the Volkswagens ID.4 for the Wall Street Journal. What is particularly interesting to me is that Dan...

18 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.