Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo courtesy of Tom Krause.

Clean Transport

Georgia Commissioner Tim Echols Explores Rivian At Georgia State Capitol

Published

Rivian Automotive dropped by the Georgia State Capitol building on Tuesday, March 2nd, and Georgia’s Public Service Commission Vice Chair, Tim Echols, was able to explore Rivian’s prototype of its R1T electric pickup truck. Commissioner Echols, who I met during the Tesla parade event last December, is an advocate for EVs and clean vehicles. He shared his thoughts about how critical electric trucks are to the acceptance of EVs in Georgia.

Photo courtesy of Tom Krause.

“EV trucks are critical to widespread acceptance of EVs in Georgia,” he said. “Our state needs to be a part of the supply chain for EVs and widespread acceptance of the product is critical for that perception.”

The Rivian pickup was on display from 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m on Mitchell Street between the Georgia State Capitol and Coverdell Legislative Office Building.

Photo courtesy of Tom Krause.

HB 460 — Allow Rivian & Other EV Manufacturers To Sell Directly To Georgia Citizens

Another issue is a new bill that is being discussed by the Georgia legislature, HB 460, which would allow companies such as Rivian to apply for a dealer license and sell their vehicles directly in the state.

11 Alive noted that there is some strong opposition to HB 460. Ben Jordan of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association told 11 Alive, “If we go toward a direct sales model like HB 460 would provide, you could be potentially jeopardizing 30,000 franchise dealership jobs here in Georgia, and 70,000 franchise dealership-related jobs.”

Photo courtesy of Tom Krause.

Jordan noted that the law protects independent dealers that aren’t owned by manufacturers. “State law exists not only to benefit the manufacturers and dealers but also, most importantly, the customers” by creating competition among the independent dealers, he said. This is an argument made in all of the states where there’s a battle between dealers and people who want direct sales to be permitted, and the claim doesn’t seem to be back by any evidence. In this day and age, having dealerships does not seem to be something that drives down costs. And many are concerned that the opposite is true.

The article noted that the auto dealers association has a strong voice in Georgia’s capital and that a disclosure report filed with the Georgia Transparency Commission showed that the group made around $80,000 in campaign contributions in late 2020. Most of those campaign contributions were made to the candidates for the legislature. Seem’s pretty shady — as if they are being paid off almost.

Photo courtesy of Tom Krause.

Rivian’s Vice President of Public Policy & Chief Regulatory Counsel, Jim Chen, pointed out to 11 Alive that independent dealers are outdated for startup, boutique EV makers. “It’s just not a business model that works for us. Let me be clear. We are not going to use franchise auto dealers,” Chen said. “If the law remains as it is and restricts Rivian from, or prevents us from, being able to sell directly in the state, we will sell from out-of-state locations.”

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: How NVIDIA Is Bringing Autonomy To Automakers

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Supporting EV Direct Sales, Or: “Let Drivers Buy Clean Cars!”

By Kathy Harris  As the future of transportation relies more on electricity, customers will soon have to ask themselves — “will I be able...

22 hours ago

Clean Transport

DHL Teams With Volvo Trucks To Speed Up Transition To Fossil-Free Trucking

Electric buses, electric garbage trucks, and even electric construction equipment are becoming more and more commonplace in urban landscapes, but there’s still some debate...

February 24, 2021

Cars

Is the Rise of Rivian, Lucid, & Other EV Producers a Bad Sign for Tesla?

Originally published on EV Annex. by Charles Morris Ever since Tesla’s founding, pundits (and not only pundits, but some of the company’s founders) have assumed...

February 20, 2021

Clean Transport

Zac Cataldo on Rivian, Tesla Cybertruck, & Coming Upheaval of Pickup Truck Market

Originally published on EV Annex. by Charles Morris 2020, for all its faults, was a year full of milestones for the electric vehicle transition,...

February 11, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.