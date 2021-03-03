Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Fastned Raises €150 Million To Build More EV Fast Charging Stations

Published

Fastned, a prominent Dutch fast charging company, has raised €150 million in fresh capital to build new EV charging stations. Fastned’s ambition is to have a network of 1,000 stations in Europe by 2025. Currently, there are 133 Fastned stations. They are mainly in the Netherlands, with nearly two dozen in Germany. There are also the initial stations of networks starting in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Switzerland. In France there are over a dozen locations waiting for the necessary paperwork to finish to start building. In total, there are 164 stations in the pipeline in different stages of preparation. These could be built in the next 18–24 months. Another hundred are in the early planning stages.

The German government is preparing a thousand sites along the Autobahn that will be auctioned to companies to expand fast charging stations. France is also preparing a significant increase in fast charging stations along its highways. To be considered a serious party, you need money in the coffers. Previously, Fastned raised new money in sums of €5 to €15 million as it expanded. The recent stock rally from €10 to €100 per share enabled Fastned to raise this far larger sum of €150 million. This is the same financial move Tesla made after the explosion of its stock price.

The coronavirus crises slowed down the building of new stations in 2020. Economic uncertainty and lower growth of income made a larger cash buffer necessary. With the start of vaccinations and the end of the lockdown in sight, the prospects for 2021 from Q2 onward look better than they have looked since the beginning of the pandemic. What did not slow down was the growth of BEVs on roads where Fastned is most active. For the numbers, we have José Pontes’ report on EV sales in Europe 2020.

The initial investment in a new charging station is mostly between €300,000 and €600,000. That makes the current cash buffer good for perhaps 300 new stations. A number of the current stations and those built in the next two years are expected to have a positive cash flow and will be able to contribute to the building of even more stations.

To get to the network of a thousand stations in 2025, Fastned will have to open an average of 5 stations a week until that year. That is far from enough for the growing fleet of BEV in the countries Fastned is now active.

For anybody who thinks 1,000 stations is a lot, we need over 200 Fastned stations in the Netherlands alone. Competitors should bring the number of fast chargers, including those in urban locations, to a multiple of that number. Large countries like France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, and the UK can use 1,000 Fastned stations each along their highways. Again, competitors should at least triple that number. There is room for many more stations from competitors like Tesla, Ionity, and Greenway.

This is just the start of building the fast charging infrastructure that Europe needs.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: How NVIDIA Is Bringing Autonomy To Automakers

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

France Plugin Share Grows To 13.2% In February Up Two-Thirds Year-On-Year

French plugin electric vehicle market share grew by two-thirds year-on-year in February 2021, to 13.2%, up from 7.9% in February 2020. The overall auto...

3 days ago

Cars

Electric Vehicle Market Share Trends in UK, Netherlands, Norway, China, Germany, France, & Sweden

Let's explore plugin vehicle market share trends in 7 top countries with some bar charts and line graphs.

5 days ago

Cars

Volkswagen’s WeShare Electric Carsharing Launching In Hamburg

Carsharing was all the rage a few years ago, and then especially electric carsharing … and then the trend faded. In the city where...

February 22, 2021

Cars

Peugeot Beats Renault In France! (EV Sales Report)

The French electric vehicle market is more exciting than it's ever been, as plugin vehicle share reaches 12%.

February 19, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.