2 Louisiana Clean Fuels Members — SWEPCO & Entergy — Join The Electric Highway Coalition

On March 2, 2021, Entergy and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), which is a subsidiary of American Electric Power, joined four other utilities to participate in the Electric Highway Coalition. The other utilities making up this coalition are Southern Company, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, and the Tennessee Valley Authority. The new coalition aims to create seamless electric vehicle charging “from the Atlantic Coast through the Midwest and South, and into the Gulf Coast and Central Plains regions.”

The Electric Highway Coalition will work toward establishing a DC fast charging network along major highways in their territories. This will allow EV drivers to access continuous fast charging in these states. DC fast charging usually takes only 20–30 minutes. This network will help promote the adoption of electric vehicles for drivers who worry about range anxiety on longer trips, or in general.

The utilities’ combined partnerships bring the following states into this network of DC fast chargers:

Texas

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Mississippi

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Kentucky

West Virginia

Indiana

Ohio

Entergy’s chairman and CEO, Leo Denault, shared his thoughts in a statement on the company’s website. “At Entergy, we are taking an integrated approach toward a carbon-free future that includes working with industry peers and customers to electrify other sectors of the economy like transportation and the maritime industry,” he said. “Initiatives like this proposed regional EV charging corridor will help lower transportation emissions and provide community benefits for all our stakeholders.”

American Electric Power’s chairman, president, and CEO, Nicholas K. Akins, touched upon helping drivers understand that EVs can fit into their lifestyles. “Throughout the ages, travelers have had to figure out how to get from point A to B. From feeding and watering horses to filling gas tanks, and now recharging batteries, ensuring that there are convenient places to accomplish these tasks is critical,” said Akins, “With this effort, we are working to help drivers see that EVs fit their lifestyle and their travel plans, wherever the road might take them.”

Here in Louisiana, Scott Barrios, a Senior Account Manager of Entergy eTech, which is Entergy’s EV charging incentive program, noted just how important this partnership is. Barrios is also a member of the Louisiana Clean Fuels Board of Directors. “Entergy’s partnership with Clean Cities Coalitions will be critical in this endeavor,” he said.

Featured image courtesy of Entergy.

