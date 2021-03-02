Volvo Announces The Fully Electric C40 Recharge

Volvo took to the digital airwaves this morning to reveal the second fully electric Volvo, the C40 Recharge. Here is what we know so far.

The C40 Recharge

Right out of the gate, the C40 is a stunner, with its sleek looks and the signature Recharge grille that makes it obvious to everyone that this thing doesn’t need to burn ancient dinosaurs to move down the road. The front of the vehicle feels very familiar, taking many design cues from its big brother, the XC40 Recharge.

Out back, it’s a totally different story, with a sloping hatch that tapers off to a diminutive spoiler. Flashy tail lights carry forward Volvo’s signature lines and stretch up towards the sky with a bold new pattern.

The new C40 Recharge pairs Volvo’s signature higher seating posture with the low slung lines of this signature Volvo line with a 78 kWh battery that’s expected to provide a range of 420 kilometers (WLTP) /210 miles (EPA) per charge. Twin motors tap into the battery to provide maximum power to the ground while ensuring maximum traction in sketchy road conditions.

The new C40 Recharge comes from the factory with 150kW fast charging capability to let owners tap into the growing networks of fast charging stations around the world. That’s not going to set any new records, with many new fast charging stations supporting speeds of 350kW, but it is more than sufficient to get owners back on the road after a quick pitstop for longer road trips. Volvo expects the C40 Recharge to be able to charge from 0 to 80 percent in around 40 minutes.

Finding a charger should be easier than ever in the C40 Recharge with Volvo’s customized Google operating system. All public charging stations have been integrated into Google Maps to streamline the process when it comes time to charge. We’ll have to see how well they have been tied into the navigation system, as that’s really the key for making charging a seamless part of any journey.

Range depends on more than just the amount of power in the battery, but also the terrain, weather, temperature, and driving style. Putting this information front and center for the driver lets the driver enjoy the drive, making the best decision about charging for her specific situation.

If range is not a concern, the C40 packs a punch, blasting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

Digital Ordering

The C40 Recharge and all other fully electric vehicles will only be able to be ordered online from now on. This enables maximum customer choice and embraces the digital mindset of the new generation of Volvo customers. “The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going,” Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo, said in the press release. “It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo was never this attractive.”

In line with Volvo’s rollout strategy for the XC40, the new C40 will be available online for purchase or lease, depending on what best suits the customer. The online home of the C40 is live as of this morning, so head over there to get all the juicy details, angles, and timelines for the newest member of the Volvo family. It is not yet available to be ordered, with timing still to be determined. Stay tuned for more information about that as it is released.

A Compelling Mandate

The C40 Recharge is the second fully electric vehicle from Volvo as the brand ramps up electrification efforts on the path to 100 percent of vehicle sales being electric by 2030. Volvo continues to put climate change front and center as the compelling reason for taking action with electric vehicles and is already selling one in three vehicles to customers with a plug of some sort.

By 2025, the company expects 50 percent of vehicle sales to be fully electric as a near-term milestone, with a much larger goal of having the entire company be carbon neutral by 2040.

Climate change is the new mandate for Volvo and if the C40 Recharge is any indication, climate friendly vehicles from Volvo are going to even better than its current combustion vehicle lineup. To further this goal, the C40 is the first Volvo vehicle to be leather-free, replacing inconsistent leather with more durable, purpose built synthetic alternatives.

The future is electric. The future is now.

All images courtesy: Volvo

