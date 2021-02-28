Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image: Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Indian Wind Generator Plans $600 Million Green Bond

Published

Indian wind energy generator Continuum Wind Energy is planning to issue its first green bond with backing from the International Finance Corporation.

According to media reports, Continuum will issue a green bond to raise $500-600 million. The bond will be listed at Singapore Exchange. IFC has announced that it will invest $75 million in the bond. Proceeds from the bond issue will be used by Continuum to refinance six operational wind energy projects with a capacity of 734 megawatts.

Continuum Wind Energy was founded in 2012 and has Singapore-based Clean Energy Investing Limited and New Heaven Infrastructure Partners (a Morgan Stanley-backed fund) as its investors.

Continuum has been an acquisition target by several entities multiple times over the last few years. In 2015, SunEdison expressed interest in buying the power generator. The deal fizzled out following SunEdison’s bankruptcy. In 2019, Shell, Statkraft, and CLP India expressed interest in buying Continuum but again the deal did not materialize.

The company currently operates 371 megawatts of wind energy and solar power capacity in the states of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and supplies power to industrial consumers. An additional 28 megawatts of the wind power project is under construction in Gujarat. Additionally, the company also owns wind projects of 386 megawatts that have long-term power purchase agreements with distribution utilities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Continuum also secured rights to develop 400 megawatts of wind power capacity by Solar Energy Corporation of India in national-level competitive auctions.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New CleanTechnica Podcasts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Batteries

Indian Renewable Developer Proposes $570 Million Investment In Solar Modules, Lithium-ion Battery Plant

One of India’s leading renewable energy companies has secured approval to set up production facilities for solar cells and modules and lithium-ion batteries. ReNew...

6 hours ago

Clean Power

India Plans Green Hydrogen Auctions

India will soon issue tenders for production and procurement of hydrogen from renewable energy sources, India’s minister for renewable energy revealed. According to media...

10 hours ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

India Renewable Energy Giant ReNew Power Preps For Nasdaq Listing

Ending years of speculations about its listing at stock markets, one of India’s leading renewable energy companies — ReNew Power — has announced plans...

18 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

China × Cleantech — January 2021

Welcome to China × Cleantech — January 2021 edition. Our China x Cleantech series covers top cleantech stories in China each month. Happy 牛 Year! I...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.