Amazon & Walmart-Backed Rival Flipkart Announce EV Partnerships For Indian Deliveries

E-commerce giant Amazon and its Walmart-backed Indian rival Flipkart have both announced partnerships with electric vehicle manufacturers for last-mile delivery of products.

Amazon, in a recent press statement, announced it will strengthen its partnership with Mahindra Electric to procure more electric three-wheelers for last-mile deliveries. Amazon has already acquired 100 electric three-wheelers from the EV manufacturer.

Last year, Amazon had announced plans to acquire 10,000 EVs by 2025 and increase that figure to 100,000 EVs by 2030.

Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce company, also shared its plans to expand its electric delivery fleet. The company announced that it plans to acquire 25,000 electric vehicles from multiple manufacturers by 2030. It also plans to set up electric charging stations at its offices and delivery hubs.

The company has acquired 450 electric two- and three-wheelers across India. It has partnered with Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric, and Piaggio to acquire electric vehicles.

Furthermore, Amazon and Flipkart aren’t the only e-commerce companies looking to deploy electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries. BigBasket, a grocery e-marketplace, has been among the leaders in the deployment of EVs. Logistics company Delhivery, which services multiple e-commerce companies, has also announced plans to include EVs in its fleet.

Increasing use of EVs in the delivery space in India is being propelled by all-time high petrol and diesel prices, stricter implementation of vehicular pollution rules, and financial and regulatory incentives being offered by multiple states. This has attracted several small-scale EV manufacturers and startups to join the EV bandwagon.

