SolarPower Europe Launches Solar Manufacturing Accelerator

The European Solar Initiative and Solar Power Europe have teamed up to launch the new Solar Manufacturing Accelerator. This new platform is aimed at accelerating the deployment of solar PV manufacturing projects in Europe — something that strengthens the EU’s leadership in clean energy technologies. It also contributes to the re-industrialization of Europe.

This initiative is coordinated by SolarPower Europe and has the support of its partners, ESMC, ETIP-PV, IPVF, and the VDMA. It’s open to any company or organization that wants to develop or partner on solar manufacturing projects. The platform will cover a broad portfolio of European solar manufacturing projects. It will do this by identifying partners and reaching out to financial investors with the goal of increasing the number of solar PV manufacturing projects in Europe. It also aims to contribute to the success of the European Green Deal.

Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, shared a statement. “As the lowest cost and most job intensive renewable technology, solar is poised to deliver the goals of the European Green Deal and Green Recovery. The momentum is building to scale up manufacturing activities in the EU, based on the strong domestic market uptake confirmed in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained technological leadership of the European companies. Following the successful launch of the Solar Manufacturing Accelerator in May 2020, today we are delighted to further boost the solar industry, with EIT InnoEnergy, by launching the European Solar Initiative.”

There’s also a Business Investment Platform, which accompanies the development of comprehensive and competitive solar PV manufacturing projects in Europe. It bridges the gap between project developers and investors. Businesses can apply to join and project developers will be accompanied in the maturation of their project and in reaching out to financiers.

