Image courtesy Salon Privé

InstaVolt Teams Up With Everrati To Give Iconic Cars An Electric Future

InstaVolt and Everrati are teaming up to provide rapid public charging to the world’s most iconic and classic cars. Everrati takes classic cars such as the Porsche 911 and reengineers them into clean, zero-emissions vehicles. They then restore the vehicles — iconic cars such as the Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda and the Porsche 911. The company uses state-of-the-art electric drivetrains and a restoration process. After this, the vehicles are fitted with a new custom-designed electric power unit and a battery pack.

“We breathe new life into these glorious icons; fully refurbishing bodywork, customizing interiors, and converting the vehicle into a state-of-the-art electric car,” Justin Lunny, Everrati’s founder and CEO, shared.

By partnering up with InstaVolt, which is known for its rapid public charging network, the two will bring modern technology to Everatti’s vehicles. InstavVolt is now recommended as the rapid and ultra-rapid public charging provider for Everrati. Drivers who purchase an Everrati vehicle will also receive a personalized package, including a personalized RFID for use on all InstaVolt chargers. InstaVolt’s network includes 550 chargers throughout the UK. Everrati’s customers will also be eligible for any ongoing InstaVolt promotions and benefits.

InstaVolt’s CEO, Adrian Keen, shared his thoughts on the new partnership with Everrati. “We’re excited about this partnership as it supports our notion for a cleaner future. Everrati transforms the most beautiful and iconic classic cars we know and love and reinvents them for an electrified future,” he said. “Everrati customers can now enjoy the full potential of their electrified classics, confident that they can top up using the UK’s most reliable electric charging network whilst continuing to protect the environment, as our network is 100% renewably powered.”

Everrati’s CEO, Justin Lunny, spoke of the company’s vision as well as the new partnership. “Our vision is to create the world’s most iconic electric cars; redefining iconic internal combustion engine ‘ICE’ cars into cosmetically improved, zero-emission vehicles. Our cars are designed to be driven and enjoyed, with InstaVolt as our recommended public charging network, our customers will be sure they can access highly reliable, rapid charging whenever they need it. The personalized RFID card and providing our customer access to InstaVolt’s promotions and additional benefits, all add to the experience we offer each Everrati customer.”

All images courtesy of Salon Privé.

 
 
New Podcast: Lyft's 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

