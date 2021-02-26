Connect with us

BYD Will Help You Get Cash Money For Electric Buses

Transit agencies need to transition their bus fleets to electricity ASAP. The Biden administration knows that and is trying to help. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced Low or No Emission (Low-No) Program grants totaling $180 million to charge up that transition to electric buses. But who wants to navigate and fill out grant proposals, perhaps not even having a clue if your agency has a chance at funding? That’s where BYD comes to the rescue!

BYD has a stake in the game — it wants to sell as many electric buses as possible. It also has a tremendous amount of experience selling its line of electric buses around the world. So, it quickly came up with an idea to help it sell more buses with the help of this grant program — it sent out a press release this week saying that it can provide assistance with these federal grant applications. Furthermore, it will help partners to get funding for EV charging station acquisition, construction, and leasing as well as acquisition of electric buses. It has experience doing this, too.

If you want help applying for the grants, complete this questionnaire.

“We’re proud to have helped secure over $10 million for our customers through last year’s Low-No grant program,” says BYD North America Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “Having experts with a successful track record to assist transit agencies can make all the difference with these competitive grants.” That seems very logical.

Here are a few final words from BYD on the initiative and why it is the right company for the job:

“The Low-No program exists to support the nation’s transition to energy-efficient vehicles such as those manufactured in BYD’s Lancaster, California plant. As the industry leader in zero emission electric buses, and with over 1,000 vehicles on the road and/or in production, BYD, the Official Sponsor of Mother Nature, is the best USA electric bus manufacturing partner of choice for the Low-No grant program.”

 
 
New Podcast: Lyft's 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging

