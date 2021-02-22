Connect with us

Screenshot from Google Maps.

Climate Change

My Hometown — Shreveport, Louisiana — Has Been Without Water For Days

Published

The winter storm has affected most of the U.S. South, and Texas has been in the spotlight thanks to its disastrous leadership — blaming renewables and allowing its citizens to freeze while charging those with power abhorrently high prices — but Texas isn’t the only state that was affected.

I live in Baton Rouge, but I am from Shreveport, Louisiana, and today I saw a tweet from Mayor Adrian Perkins that jolted me. My hometown has been without water for five days. Shreveport is Louisiana’s third-largest city after New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

There are two ways you can donate to help if you have the funds to do so. The first nonprofit is Hope Connections, which helps people who are homeless. Long story short, my mother was helped by this organization many, many years ago when I was a mere child, before it became a nonprofit. Back then it was known as HOPE for the Homeless, and it led us to a stay in the Evergreen House, which became the Providence House. We were there when I was 9, 10, 11, and 12.

To donate to Hope, click here.

The second nonprofit is the United Way of Northwest Louisiana (NWLA) — you can donate here. People I know, love, and care about have been without water for days and need the supplies. When donating to United Way of NWLA, be sure to choose “Emergency Assistance” and write in additional comments “Winter Storm.”

Governor Edwards visited Shreveport recently and promised to send as much help as the state possibly can.

“There was a lot of agreement as to what the biggest challenge is,” Governor Edwards said. “It all revolves around water.” Shreveport and the rest of NWLA took the hardest hit from the winter storm out of the whole state. Governor Edwards noted this when he said that “the focal point really is Northwest Louisiana because this area really took the brunt of this winter storm.”

If you’re able to donate, please do. Many people need it — badly.

 
 
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

