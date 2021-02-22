Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

India To Offer $640 Million In Incentives to Solar Manufacturers

Published

With a target to reduce dependence on imported solar cells and modules, the Indian government has announced an incentive program for solar cell and module manufacturers.

India’s finance minister announced a production-linked incentive in this year’s financial budget. The government has earmarked $640 million to incentivize solar manufacturers.

The incentive scheme is part of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-sufficient India) mission. The solar power sector is heavily dependent on imports, with around 80-90% of solar modules in India being sourced from China. Earlier attempts by the government to make Chinese imports unattractive (imposition of anti-dumping and safeguard duties) have had a little beneficial impact on Indian solar manufacturers.

Through the incentive scheme, the Indian government hopes to attract investment for 10 gigawatts of solar ingot-to-module capacity by 2023.

Eyeing government incentives and a renewed push to reduce dependence on Chinese imports, several companies have announced interest in expanding or setting up new manufacturing facilities.

US-based First Solar and 1366 Technologies and India’s ReNew Power, Acme Solar, Vikram Solar, and Adani Solar are among 15 companies that have expressed interest in setting up new or expanding existing production facilities. Combined, these companies have shared plans to invest $3 billion to set up 20 gigawatts modules, 20 gigawatts cells, and 10 gigawatts wafer production facilities.

In addition to this incentive scheme, the government is also considering imposing additional import duties on Chinese imports to further incentivize domestic manufacturers.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Lyft's 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Indian State Auctions 6.4 Gigawatts Of Solar At 3.68¢ Per kWh

The Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh auctioned 6.4 gigawatts of solar power capacity under a recent tender. The high response to the tender...

3 hours ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Clean Power

Fresh Trouble For Indian Solar Developers As Utilities Dishonor Auction Results

A recent attempt by one of India’s power distribution utilities has reignited fears about contract renegotiations among renewable energy project developers. A power distribution...

6 hours ago

Clean Power

Finnish Utility Fortum Looking To Offload India Solar Assets

The Indian subsidiary of Finnish utility Fortum has joined the long queue of Indian solar power developers looking to sell their assets. According to...

8 hours ago

Clean Power

India May Have Already Passed Peak Coal

Coal in India may be past its days of growth as the share of solar and wind energy projects continues to rise. According to...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.