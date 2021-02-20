Connect with us

Image courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory, NASA

Tesla Owners Rallying To Provide Aid To Austin

Austin, Texas, which is home to Tesla’s hottest developing Gigafactory, was affected by the winter storm this past week just like other areas of the state.

The area where the new Gigafactory is being built is known as Del Valle. The community of Del Valle is rather poor, and it was mentioned to me by two people that the community doesn’t even have its own grocery store. Many of the grocery stores are low on food as it is, but this community is even more badly affected since food and water supplies are so low.

This is where the Tesla community is stepping up to help, and you can join us. There are two options.

Tesla Owners of East Bay is helping to raise funds for the Del Valle Community Coalition.

The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) is a nonprofit organization that has been advocating for the community for a decade. DVCC defends human and civil rights in underprivileged and under-served communities by fostering an environment where a coalition of community’s work to cultivate a pipeline of engaged and empowered citizens that will pursue proactive solutions to the community’s challenges when working with city and county leaders. DVCC’s vision is to improve the quality of life in Del Valle through advocacy and civic engagement.

Another way to help is to donate to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. DVCC will also be the recipient of these donations. The goal is to raise $10,000, and as of this writing, nearly $4000 has already been raised. You can donate directly to the Go Fund Me campaign here.

     
New Podcast: Lyft's 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

