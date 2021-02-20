Tesla Owners Rallying To Provide Aid To Austin

Austin, Texas, which is home to Tesla’s hottest developing Gigafactory, was affected by the winter storm this past week just like other areas of the state.

The area where the new Gigafactory is being built is known as Del Valle. The community of Del Valle is rather poor, and it was mentioned to me by two people that the community doesn’t even have its own grocery store. Many of the grocery stores are low on food as it is, but this community is even more badly affected since food and water supplies are so low.

Thank u for considering to donate any amount u can, every cent will go to efforts to help the Del Valle Comm Coalition — WOW U GUYS ROCK! Already at $1655 in one hour!!!❤️❤️ https://t.co/FXBokx0YUJ pic.twitter.com/BWkbPyIibp — Tesla Owners Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) February 20, 2021

This is where the Tesla community is stepping up to help, and you can join us. There are two options.

Tesla Owners of East Bay is helping to raise funds for the Del Valle Community Coalition.

Our club is proud to come alongside @Tesla and our friends @AustinTeslaClub with a $1000 donation in support of the Del Valle Community Coalition to help with the winter disaster in Austin, TX. 💲You too can also donate directly: https://t.co/4hzjA4LHDu #HellaTeslas #TOEBisLOVE pic.twitter.com/I2Dy8hMaPa — Tesla Owners East Bay (@TeslaOwnersEBay) February 20, 2021

The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) is a nonprofit organization that has been advocating for the community for a decade. DVCC defends human and civil rights in underprivileged and under-served communities by fostering an environment where a coalition of community’s work to cultivate a pipeline of engaged and empowered citizens that will pursue proactive solutions to the community’s challenges when working with city and county leaders. DVCC’s vision is to improve the quality of life in Del Valle through advocacy and civic engagement.

Texas has seen its first huge winter storm and it has left tons of families without power and displaced. Help us raise money for the community where the Tesla Giga Factory is located. All proceeds will be given to Del Valle Community Coalition. https://t.co/b97hVm8QET — Tesla Owners Of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 20, 2021

Another way to help is to donate to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. DVCC will also be the recipient of these donations. The goal is to raise $10,000, and as of this writing, nearly $4000 has already been raised. You can donate directly to the Go Fund Me campaign here.

