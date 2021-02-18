Connect with us

SolarEdge Technologies To Supply EV Powertrain & Battery For Fiat E-Ducato

Published

SolarEdge Technologies has announced that it has been chosen to supply the full electric powertrain units and batteries for the production of Fiat’s E-Ducato light commercial vehicle. SolarEdge Chief Executive Officer, Zivi Lando, spoke of the significant moment and how honored SolarEdge is to have been chosen.

“We are excited to be a part of this significant moment for Stellantis as they introduce an electric version of the very popular Fiat e-Ducato light commercial vehicle to the European market. In combining our full electrical powertrains with Stellantis’ expertise, we are able to offer the market a best-in-class LCV e-mobility solution that responds to the needs of commercial customers and helps meet city centers’ carbon neutral goals,” said Zivi Lando. “We are honored to have been qualified as a tier 1 supplier of Stellantis and the sole supplier of full electrical powertrain units and batteries for the first production series of these vehicles.”

In January 2019, SolarEdge made an acquisition that turned into its e-Mobility division. SolarEdge’s e-Mobility division develops end-to-end solutions for both electric and hybrid vehicles. These include high-performing powertrains and the software that is needed for electric vehicles. The acquisition has merged technological synergies to both companies and is now a part of SolarEdge’s execution plan to expand its product offering beyond solar. This is happening during a time when the world is moving in the direction of clean energy and embracing the e-mobility revolution.

The Fiat Ducato EV

The Fiat e-Ducato is a commercial electric vehicle that has the option of a van, a chassis cab, and a “People Mover” van. The vehicle has up to 309 kilometers (192 miles) of range and there are two battery configurations. It also has four different electric charging options and comes with a smart-charge plug that fits into both AC and DC charging configurations.

Fiat designed the new Ducato for commercial use, which includes deliveries of goods, parcels and post, food, and even downtown mobility.

Images courtesy of Stellantis

     
New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

