Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cleantech News

Johnson Controls Joins Amazon’s Climate Pledge For Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

Published

Johnson Controls, a company that produces fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings, announced today that it joined The Climate Pledge, which is a commitment that was cofounded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Those who have signed the Pledge have committed to reaching net-zero carbon emission by 2040, which is 10 years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

Johnson Controls brings the tally to a total of 53 organizations, and this move follows its announcement of new environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, science-based targets, and its own net-zero carbon pledge. The company’s commitment to The Climate Pledge will see it partner with other industry leaders to find new ways to meet common environmental and sustainability goals.

George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO, gave a statement in the company’s press release. “Sustainability is at the heart of our business and fundamental to everything we do as a company,” he said. “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the planet today. Our recent announcement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through innovations and technologies such as our OpenBlue platform, further demonstrates our commitment to protect and preserve the environment. We are looking forward to further enhancing the role we can play by working with Amazon, Global Optimism, and other signatories to reach net-zero carbon a decade before the important Paris Agreement’s goal.”

Johnson Controls has had a long-standing business relationship with Amazon since 2008. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and CEO, also shared his thoughts about the newest pledge signatories.

“As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome 20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster,” said Bezos. “Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and we’re seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18 industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future generations.”

By participating in The Climate Pledge, Johnson Controls double downs on its mission to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet. Johnson Controls, which is ranked in the top 12% of climate leadership companies globally by CDP, has been a leader in the building space for longer than you probably imagine. “As a leader in the buildings space for 135 years, and a pioneer in sustainability, the company is focused on empowering customers and communities to streamline building operations and deliver energy efficiencies that will help them meet their environmental goals.” That’s the story, at least.

Top image courtesy of The Climate Pledge.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Top 10 Things We Learned About Climate Change In 2020

Every year, Future Earth, the Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme collaborate on a report that summarizes the most important developments in...

February 4, 2021

Clean Transport

How to Move America to Electric Vehicles

There is one action the new Biden administration can take that, more than anything else, will set the United States on a more successful...

January 29, 2021

Policy & Politics

Greta Thunberg Tells World Leaders To Stop With Flowery Speeches And Start Doing

Greta Thunberg has tough words for the world leaders meeting in Davos, Switzerland this year. They are not likely to appreciate what she has...

January 27, 2021

Climate Change

Forests Absorb Twice As Much Carbon As They Emit Each Year

The world is getting a better understanding of just how important forests are in the global fight against climate change.

January 21, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.