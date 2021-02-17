Johnson Controls Joins Amazon’s Climate Pledge For Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

Johnson Controls, a company that produces fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings, announced today that it joined The Climate Pledge, which is a commitment that was cofounded by Amazon and Global Optimism. Those who have signed the Pledge have committed to reaching net-zero carbon emission by 2040, which is 10 years ahead of the goal set out in the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement.

Johnson Controls brings the tally to a total of 53 organizations, and this move follows its announcement of new environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, science-based targets, and its own net-zero carbon pledge. The company’s commitment to The Climate Pledge will see it partner with other industry leaders to find new ways to meet common environmental and sustainability goals.

George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO, gave a statement in the company’s press release. “Sustainability is at the heart of our business and fundamental to everything we do as a company,” he said. “Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the planet today. Our recent announcement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 through innovations and technologies such as our OpenBlue platform, further demonstrates our commitment to protect and preserve the environment. We are looking forward to further enhancing the role we can play by working with Amazon, Global Optimism, and other signatories to reach net-zero carbon a decade before the important Paris Agreement’s goal.”

Johnson Controls has had a long-standing business relationship with Amazon since 2008. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder and CEO, also shared his thoughts about the newest pledge signatories.

“As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome 20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster,” said Bezos. “Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and we’re seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18 industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future generations.”

By participating in The Climate Pledge, Johnson Controls double downs on its mission to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet. Johnson Controls, which is ranked in the top 12% of climate leadership companies globally by CDP, has been a leader in the building space for longer than you probably imagine. “As a leader in the buildings space for 135 years, and a pioneer in sustainability, the company is focused on empowering customers and communities to streamline building operations and deliver energy efficiencies that will help them meet their environmental goals.” That’s the story, at least.

Top image courtesy of The Climate Pledge.

