Michelin Picks French Startup NEOLINE To Offer Carbon-Free Shipping

The Michelin Group recently signed a transport commitment with NEOLINE, a French startup that provides decarbonized shipping services. This new commitment reflects Michelin’s goal for doing its part to reduce CO2 emissions from its logistic operations. NEOLINE’s service relies on clean and renewable wind energy as its main propulsion.

NEOLINE’s 136m long cargo ships are propelled by 4,200 m2 of sails and this solution is open to all shippers. NEOLINE aims to reduce its CO2 emissions related to transatlantic maritime freight transport by 90% with this solution.

The transport commitment that Michelin signed is for the cargo ships carrying containers loaded with tires from Halifax, Canada, to Saint-Nazaire–Montoir de Bretagne, France, on the pilot line opened by NEOLInE. This line will also serve the archipelago of Saint Pierre and Miquelon as well as Baltimore, Maryland.

NEOLINE is planning to open its first transatlantic line with its first operating vessel in 2023, with a second vessel arriving in 2024. The Michelin Group will entrust NEOLINE with at least 50% of its containers transported on this line. Michelin plans to test new solutions to decarbonize its logistic operations.

Michelin Group Supply Chain Director Pierre-Martin Huet shared his thoughts on the new partnership:

“This initiative and this new partnership promote innovation in the field of carbon-free transport. This first step in carbon-free shipping is fully in line with the CSR strategy of Michelin’s operations. It will contribute to achieving the objective of reducing CO2 emissions from logistics by 15% in absolute terms between 2018 and 2030,” he said.

Jean Zanuttini, President of NEOLINE, added to this with thoughts on the innovative partnership: “We are honored to welcome on board the Michelin Group, an emblematic French player strongly committed to innovation and sustainable mobility. This first commitment concerns Eastbound flow (from the Americas to Europe) and comes in addition to an already well-filled order book in Westbound direction (from Europe to the Americas). With our sailing cargo ships, we are developing a mode of transport that is more environmentally friendly, adapted to the current economic and logistical reality of shippers, and not dependent on fossil fuels. … With our partners, we are currently working on the different options available to start the construction of our first vessel as soon as possible.

NEOLINE is placing itself in the position as an ambassador for the energy transition of the supply chains of its major French industry leaders with this new commitment. Those French leaders include Groupe Renault, Groupe Beneteau, Manitou Group, Jas Hennessy & Co, and now the Michelin Group.

By significantly reducing the environmental impact of maritime transport on climate, NEOLINE’s solution contributes to achieving the sustainable development objectives of France and the International Maritime Organization.

