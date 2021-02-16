Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Copper carbonate. Photo by Johnna Crider.

Health

Copper Alloys: The Ancient Clean Technology That Can Kill COVID

Published

A few days ago, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the use of copper and copper alloy surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (hat tip to K10 on Twitter). The use of copper alloys is an ancient technology that requires less energy to produce than steel and is highly recyclable, making this not only a good technology for germs, but for the environment.

“Providing Americans with new tools and information to fight the virus that causes COVID-19 is one of EPA’s top priorities,” said Acting Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff. “Today’s action marks another step forward in EPA’s efforts to listen to the science and provide effective tools to help protect human health.”

Companies wanting to make the claim that a product has health benefits go through the EPA and other government agencies, submitting proof of the effectiveness of the product to actually provide the advertised benefit. In this case, the Copper Development Association provided proof of testing that shows 99.9% of viruses that were harder to kill than COVID-19 are rendered inert within two hours of sitting on the surface. With this approval, it’s legally safer to advertise copper-coated products or products made from the right copper alloys as having a health benefit.

The only catch here is that the alloys have to be 95.6% copper, which will limit their usefulness, as copper is very malleable unless mixed into an alloy with more tin (making bronze) or zinc (making brass). For products that don’t take a lot of force, like doorknobs, high-copper blends will work. Also, many surfaces can be coated with high-copper alloys, allowing them to get the benefit of the alloy on the surface, with the strength of other materials underneath to get the desired structural strength needed.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the cleantech community show an interest in this technology to stop the spreading of germs. One example is Twitter user @CafeElectric, who made his own copper-covered door handles for a Tesla Model S.

How Copper Kills Viruses

Smithsonian Magazine has a great article covering the way copper surfaces kill viruses and bacteria. Bill Keevil, a microbiology researcher in England, gave them a lot of information about how this all works.

“One of the ironies is, people [install] stainless steel because it seems clean and in a way, it is,” Keevil told them. “But then the argument is how often do you clean? We don’t clean often enough.”

That’s the great thing about copper surfaces. On glass, plastic, and steel, deadly viruses and bacteria, including antibiotic strains like MRSA, can survive for days and still infect people. Copper, due to its unique properties, kills these deadly germs just by being there. The EPA warned in its press release that copper surfaces are no substitute for cleaning, masks, and social distancing, but they do help reduce the chance of missing germs on a surface.

Copper kills germs because it has an extra electron it its atomic makeup, in the outermost orbit. This electron reacts with things that land on it, killing the germs quickly. Ions blast apart bacterial cell membranes and the coatings that protect viruses, rendering them inert. Most viruses and bacteria succumb within minutes, but COVID’s stubbornness only buys it some extra time. It, too eventually dies.

Scientists who talked with Smithsonian Magazine say that the antiviral properties of copper surfaces never wear off. Even surfaces that have been in use and regularly touched by people for 100 years are still killing germs. Railings at New York City’s Grand Central terminal, despite their age, are still killing germs just like they did when new.

Environmental Friendliness

The knowledge of working with copper and its alloys goes back at least 7,000 years. We have no idea who did it first because that kind of metalworking predates writing by at least 2,500 years. Ancient societies also knew that copper healed various infections, but they didn’t know why. They just knew that copper worked against diarrhea and even cuts on the battlefield.

The reason prehistoric people were able to work with copper was its low energy use. Without modern technologies like the Bessemer process, blast furnaces, and arc welding, steel was largely out of reach except for some limited applications starting 3,000 years later. You just don’t need to get a fire as hot to melt and shape copper or to mix it with other metals to create alloys like bronze or brass. We even look at that part of ancient history as the Bronze Age, because it marked a departure from the Stone Ages.

The only reason copper alloys fell to iron and steel was hardness and durability for many applications, like swords. Buildings and automobiles are largely possible due to newer metals. That doesn’t mean copper ever went away, obviously. For electrical conductors, ornamental use, and for antimicrobial surfaces, copper and its alloys are still extremely useful.

Today, with the industrial revolution and concerns about climate change, we are now back to looking for low-energy ways of doing things. New technologies like lithium-ion batteries are more exciting, but sometimes just looking to the past for more energy efficiency is a good move. The less energy we use working metals, the less the environmental impact.

Thus, if copper coatings and objects like doorknobs started being made out of copper alloys more than they are today, we would see a net improvement in environmental impact.

Low energy isn’t the only thing copper alloys have going for them. According to an older article by the Copper Development Association, it’s also highly recyclable and gets recycled a lot. Copper alloys maintain their physical properties even when melted down to make new things, so there’s a lot less refuse. Also, the cost of copper makes it very unlikely anyone would intentionally throw it away, so it almost always gets recycled.

I’ve seen people go into abandoned vehicles looking for copper to steal, and at dumps, you see employees looking for any metal going into the garbage, and try to pull it out for the dump to sell to recyclers, thus saving the operation money.

Given the low energy requirements, ease of recycling, and the fact that it almost always gets recycled, it’s a very environmentally friendly material, especially in the long run. While not new or particularly innovative, seeing more widespread use is something cleantech enthusiasts should definitely encourage.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jennifer Sensiba is a long time efficient vehicle enthusiast, writer, and photographer. She grew up around a transmission shop, and has been experimenting with vehicle efficiency since she was 16 and drove a Pontiac Fiero. She likes to explore the Southwest US with her partner, kids, and animals. Follow her on Twitter for her latest articles and other random things: https://twitter.com/JenniferSensiba Do you think I've been helpful in your understanding of Tesla, clean energy, etc? Feel free to use my Tesla referral code to get yourself (and me) some small perks and discounts on their cars and solar products. https://www.tesla.com/referral/jennifer90562

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

EV Charging Guidelines for Cities

 
Read & share our free report on "EV charging guidelines for cities."

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Consequential President Biden Actions Nobody Is Talking About

The first 24 hours of the administration of President Joe Biden were filled not only with ceremony, but also with real action.

January 24, 2021

Air Quality

Under Biden Administration, Passenger Car Regulations Must Keep Up With Opportunity

With a new administration taking office and a new decade upon us, it’s a perfect opportunity to recommit to holding the automobile industry accountable...

January 20, 2021

Clean Power

Hours Before Inauguration, Clean Power Got A Clean Slate From Federal Court

The EPA's Affordable Clean Energy rule has bitten the dust thanks to the DC Circuit Court, clearing the way for Clean Power Plan V.2.0.

January 20, 2021

Fossil Fuels

Toyota To Pay $180 Million For Decade-Long Noncompliance With Clean Air Act Reporting Requirements

Toyota Motor Company just had its hand popped by the U.S. Department of Justice for decade-long noncompliance with the Clean Air Act reporting requirements....

January 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica