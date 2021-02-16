Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy Bombardier.

Electric Vehicles

Alstom Buys Bombardier

Published

Alstom, a major French rolling stock manufacturer, recently completed its acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. Alstom integrated Bombardier Transportation while levering its Alstom In Motion strategy and says that it hopes to strengthen its leadership in the growing sustainable mobility market. It plans to reach a critical size in markets all around the globe.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Alstom, said, “Today is a unique moment for Alstom and the mobility sector worldwide, with the creation of a new global leader centered on smart and sustainable mobility. More than ever, the world has to engage in a deep environmental and social transition to be able to address the great challenges of urbanization, equal opportunity to economic development, and climate change.”

Image courtesy Bombardier.

“Transportation, essential to the working and social life but with great environmental impact is at the heart of this transition. Our responsibility, together with the 75,000 people of Alstom today, is to transform our unique set of assets created by this transaction into the enabler of this necessary transformation. Our responsibility is to bring the innovation required for such extreme challenges and that all communities throughout the world, as they are traveling to meet loved ones or to work, can have access to the same quality of service and efficiency while caring for our planet,” Poupart-Lafarge added.

Here’s how the acquisition of Bombardier is expected to benefit Alstom and their collective customer base:

  • Creation of a global mobility leader committed to respond to the increasing need for greener transportation worldwide

  • Comprehensive product portfolio, unparalleled R&D innovation capabilities, extensive commercial reach, leveraging the many complementarities of the two groups

  • 75,000 diverse and experienced employees in 70 countries to serve clients globally

  • Strengthened long-term shareholding profile and value creation for all stakeholders

Image courtesy Bombardier.

Bombardier apparently rolled out the first hybrid trains in the world in 2007. Now it is starting to convert hybrid trains to fully electric trains, starting with 5 by 2023 “in collaboration with SNCF Voyageurs and five French regions including Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.” The rationale for this is a logical growing desire around the world for zero-emissions trains.

Bombardier is ideally positioned to carry out this greening project, since nearly 50 per cent of the diesel rail fleet in France consists of AGC trains that we built at our site in Crespin,” the company noted.

The range of one of these fully electric trains is expected to b 80 kilometers (50 miles).

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Wireless EV Charging, Then & Now — WAVE CEO Interview

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

EV Charging Guidelines for Cities

 
Read & share our free report on "EV charging guidelines for cities."

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Michelin Picks French Startup NEOLINE To Offer Carbon-Free Shipping

The Michelin Group recently signed a transport commitment with NEOLINE, a French startup that provides decarbonized shipping services. This new commitment reflects Michelin’s goal...

7 hours ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Batteries

1 Gigawatt Solar + Storage Plant Planned For France

A giant 1 gigawatt (1000 megawatt) solar-plus-storage project is currently planned for France. Engie, one of the world’s biggest energy companies, and Neoen, a...

2 days ago

Cars

France Continues To Grow Plugin Vehicle Share In January With 11.6% Result

France, Europe's second largest auto market, saw continued healthy growth in electric vehicle market share in January, reaching 11.6% from the breakout 11.0% share...

February 1, 2021

Cars

19% Plugin Vehicle Market Share In France In December!

A future star lands in a record market (19% share!)

January 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica