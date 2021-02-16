Alstom Buys Bombardier

Alstom, a major French rolling stock manufacturer, recently completed its acquisition of Bombardier Transportation. Alstom integrated Bombardier Transportation while levering its Alstom In Motion strategy and says that it hopes to strengthen its leadership in the growing sustainable mobility market. It plans to reach a critical size in markets all around the globe.

Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and CEO of Alstom, said, “Today is a unique moment for Alstom and the mobility sector worldwide, with the creation of a new global leader centered on smart and sustainable mobility. More than ever, the world has to engage in a deep environmental and social transition to be able to address the great challenges of urbanization, equal opportunity to economic development, and climate change.”

“Transportation, essential to the working and social life but with great environmental impact is at the heart of this transition. Our responsibility, together with the 75,000 people of Alstom today, is to transform our unique set of assets created by this transaction into the enabler of this necessary transformation. Our responsibility is to bring the innovation required for such extreme challenges and that all communities throughout the world, as they are traveling to meet loved ones or to work, can have access to the same quality of service and efficiency while caring for our planet,” Poupart-Lafarge added.

Here’s how the acquisition of Bombardier is expected to benefit Alstom and their collective customer base:

Creation of a global mobility leader committed to respond to the increasing need for greener transportation worldwide

Comprehensive product portfolio, unparalleled R&D innovation capabilities, extensive commercial reach, leveraging the many complementarities of the two groups

75,000 diverse and experienced employees in 70 countries to serve clients globally

Strengthened long-term shareholding profile and value creation for all stakeholders

Bombardier apparently rolled out the first hybrid trains in the world in 2007. Now it is starting to convert hybrid trains to fully electric trains, starting with 5 by 2023 “in collaboration with SNCF Voyageurs and five French regions including Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.” The rationale for this is a logical growing desire around the world for zero-emissions trains.

“Bombardier is ideally positioned to carry out this greening project, since nearly 50 per cent of the diesel rail fleet in France consists of AGC trains that we built at our site in Crespin,” the company noted.

The range of one of these fully electric trains is expected to b 80 kilometers (50 miles).

