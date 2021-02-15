Jaguar (Not Jaguar Land Rover) Going Fully Electric By 2025! (Not 2023)

For a few years, it has seemed likely that Jaguar would be one of the first brands to go fully electric. After a snazzy, exciting, widely praised launch of the Jaguar I-PACE, though, not much happened and the move seemed less certain — especially considering that I-PACE sales have been moderate at best. However, behind the scenes, Jaguar execs did indeed have an electric vision in mind. Now, the news is that Jaguar will be a fully electric luxury brand by 2025.

Unfortunately, my hopes were briefly raised much higher than this, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who experienced this. About an hour ago, I saw the CNN headline “Jaguar Land Rover to go all-electric by 2023.” Jaguar Land Rover … includes the Land Rover brand, not just Jaguar. I have never seen hopes that Land Rover would be an electrification leader, and I wouldn’t expect it myself. In fact, it’s more of a laggard. And CNN‘s headline did in fact mistake the news. Though, part of the blame may land on the shoulders of Boris Johnson, who tweeted: “Great news Jaguar Land Rover is set to become an all-electric brand by 2025.” Whoops. Not Jaguar Land Rover, just Jaguar. CNN‘s YouTube team somehow found a way to expand on the mistake by changing the year from 2025 to 2023. So, yeah … this is a step forward, but it’s not a dramatic 100% electrification of Jaguar Land Rover by 2023!

(Don’t get me started about “The Car Coach’s” misinformed and completely irrelevant comments at the end of that video. At least most of her other comments were decent.)

Great news Jaguar Land Rover is set to become an all-electric brand by 2025, a significant step towards becoming a net zero business by 2039. A brilliant example of British engineering leading the industry to a cleaner future, as we build back greener.https://t.co/iDATPQ7zJv — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 15, 2021

As noted above, it is true that Jaguar Land Rover intends to be a net-zero-carbon company by 2039 (which is too far away, not to mention the fact that today’s executives will be long gone by then).

Regarding Jaguar’s move to full electricity by 2025, the company notes that part of the reason for this is for the brand to “realise its unique potential.”

Land Rover also intends to make some progress, though. It plans to have 6 fully electric models on the market in the next 5 years, with the first one coming in 2024. Additionally, every single nameplate in the lineup will include an electric option by 2030. The company expects 60% of Land Rover sales to be fully electric by 2030.

To close, here’s an inspiring (if you like this kind of thing) comment from Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover:

“Jaguar Land Rover is unique in the global automotive industry. Designers of peerless models, an unrivalled understanding of the future luxury needs of its customers, emotionally rich brand equity, a spirit of Britishness and unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

“We are harnessing those ingredients today to reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow. The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us.”

The company is putting $2.5 billion per year into this “Reimagine” transition, which is quite a chunk of money for a company as small as Jaguar Land Rover, but that does also include “connected car” tech. “Annual commitments of circa £2.5bn will include investments in electrification technologies and the development of connected services to enhance the journey and experiences of customers, alongside data-centric technologies that will further improve their ownership ecosystem.

“Proven services like the flexible PIVOTAL subscription model (which has grown 750% during the fiscal year), born out of Jaguar Land Rover’s incubator and investor arm, InMotion, will now be rolled out to other markets following a successful launch in the UK.”

Unfortunately, not all is sensible from Jaguar Land Rover with this announcement. “Jaguar Land Rover’s aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. As part of this ambition, the company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy. Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme.” You heard that right — more money to be wasted in hydrogen R&D and marketing. Let’s hope (for Jaguar Land Rover’s sake) that plans change before 2022.

More details can be found here.

“The Reimagine strategy takes Jaguar Land Rover on a significant path of acceleration in harmony with the vision and sustainability priorities of the wider Tata Group. Together, we will help Jaguar realise its potential, reinforce Land Rover’s timeless appeal and collectively become a symbol of a truly responsible business for its customers, society and the planet.” — Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors, and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc

