Tesla To Build An EV Manufacturing Unit In India

Tesla will set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Karnataka, India, The News Minute reports. Karnataka’s Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, confirmed this on Saturday and noted that it was part of the list of benefits that were promised to Karnataka in the Union Budget.
“American firm Tesla will open an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” the statement by Yediyurappa said.
BREAKING : Tesla will set up an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka : CM
The statement was a part of the list of benefits promised to Karnataka in the Union Budget.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCINhttps://t.co/yApnRORfeJ
— Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) February 13, 2021
When Tesla registered its subsidiary, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, and listed three directors last month, Yediyurappa tweeted that Tesla would open a research and development unit in Bengaluru, but then quickly deleted that tweet, the article noted.
Additional Chief Secretary of Commerce and Industries in Karnataka, Gaurav Gupta, told THM that the timeframe and manner in which Tesla will operate in India is yet to be decided. Gupta also said that Tesla’s announcement followed months of communications between the two. Tesla was in contact with five state governments in India, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.