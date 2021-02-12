Connect with us

Tesla & GM Could Get 400,000 More $7,000 Tax Credits

Published

Congressional Democrats just introduced the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act. If this bill is passed, it will help both Tesla and GM. The bill would add more EV tax credits, an additional 400,000 units, for each automaker. Tesla and GM have already sold too many cars for their customers to benefit from the old credits, but if this bill passes, they would become eligible for a new batch of tax credits on EV purchases. The Motley Fool noted that the tax credit this time around would be $7,000 per car.

The new law will not count the sales Tesla made prior to the enactment of the new law, though. The reason behind that is to not penalize Tesla for selling over 700,000 EVs in the US over the last five years.

Tesla Electric Cars US Tax Credit Subsidies

As Fool noted, buyers of the next 400,000 Teslas sold will have access to the $7,000 credit, but buyers who bought Tesla vehicles numbered 200,001 through 781,078 may feel “cold comfort.” CleanTechnica CEO Zach Shahan, who bought a Tesla Model 3 SR+ at a time when he was eligible for a a $3,750, does indeed feel left out a bit, but said he is happy simply if more people are inspired to buy electric vehicles from this. Though, he’d prefer it be a rebate so that a wider range of buyers could benefit from the purchase and could also benefit more quickly — rather than having to wait until tax season.

Perhaps there will be a few buyers who feel a bit cold or bitter over this, but it makes sense for these new credits to be applied on the newer purchases. I mean, vehicles numbered 200,001 through 781,078 have already been purchased and the goal of this act is to push more sales. It wouldn’t make sense to give the tax credits to those who have already bought the vehicle. It would be nice, but so would warm weather year-round without mosquitoes and soul-sucking humidity.

For those feeling left out: if the bill passes, and hopefully it will, you can take comfort knowing that you are contributing to cleaner air with your purchase of an EV.

