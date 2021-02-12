Connect with us

Twitter user “Teslar” has just shared the news that, according to the China International Corporation (CICC), Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory produced 24,800 electric vehicles last month. This number is up 9.9% month over month (M0M) from December 2020. Tesla’s domestic sales in China last month were 15,500 units. This was mainly due to the large export volume and the slow ramp-up of the Model Y’s production capacity, Teslar noted in their tweet.

The graph in the tweet is from CICC, and Teslar tweeted that the organization remained optimistic about Tesla’s Giga Shanghai capacity ramp-up. CICC maintains its judgment that the annual production of Giga Shanghai will be over 450,000 units.

Tesla’s Year Of The Ox Will Be Productive

Ray4Tesla commented that in the Chinese Zodiac, the Year of the Ox is considered to be very productive. Well, Tesla is building Giga Berlin and Giga Texas and the progress seems to be mind-numbingly fast. Can it beat 2019 and 2020 Tesla factory development? And as production capacity grows, so do sales. We’re yet to see an overcapacity problem with Tesla.

CNBC noted that Tesla’s sales revenue more than doubled in 2020, to $6.66 billion. That came from a dramatic uptick in unit sales in China as Giga Shanghai production capacity grew — totaling around 150,000 sales in the country in 2020. And before you bring up curses, just know that particular number ($6.66 billion) might be the mark of the beast in some cultures, and we already have that mark in us — Carbon 12.

The $6.66 billion figure is 21% of Tesla’s $31.54 billion in total sales last year. In 2019, Tesla China’s sales revenue was $2.98 billion, which accounted for 12% of Tesla’s total of $24.58 billion in sales. So, as you can see in multiple ways, China’s portion of Tesla sales has been growing strongly. We’ll see if that trend continues in 2021, or if geographic expansion elsewhere (Europe and US) reverses the trend.

     
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

