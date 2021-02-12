Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Research

NASA Assigns Astronauts To Agency’s SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to Space Station

Published

NASA has assigned two crew members to launch on the agency’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission — the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

NASA crew members of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station. Pictured from left are NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines. Credits: NASA

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the Crew-4 mission. Additional crew members will be assigned as mission specialists in the future by the agency’s international partners.

The mission is expected to launch in 2022 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Lindgren, Hines, and the international crew members will join an expedition crew aboard the space station for a long-duration stay.

This will be Lindgren’s second trip into space, following a 141-day stay at the space station in 2015 for Expeditions 44 and 45. Part of an Air Force family, he was born in Taipei, Taiwan, and spent a good part of his childhood living in England before finishing high school at Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax, Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s degree in cardiovascular physiology from Colorado State University, and a medical degree from the University of Colorado. Before being selected as an astronaut in 2009, he was a flight surgeon supporting space shuttle and space station missions. In December 2020, NASA named him as one of the Artemis Team of astronauts helping to pave the way for NASA’s upcoming lunar missions.

Hines, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, was selected as an astronaut in 2017 and will be making his first trip into space. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but considers Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to be his hometown. He graduated from Boston University with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and went on to earn a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He is also a graduate of the Air Force Test Pilot school. Before becoming an astronaut, he supported multiple military deployments in the Middle East, Africa and Europe; served as a flight test pilot for the Federal Aviation Administration; and flew as a research pilot at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with the American aerospace industry as companies develop and operate a new generation of spacecraft and launch systems capable of carrying crews to low-Earth orbit and the space station. Commercial transportation to and from the station is providing expanded utility, additional research time, and broader opportunities for discovery on the orbital outpost.

For more than 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. As a global endeavor, 242 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 3,000 research and educational investigations from researchers in 108 countries.

The station is a critical testbed for NASA to understand and overcome the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and to expand commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit. As commercial companies focus on providing human space transportation services and developing a robust low-Earth orbit economy, NASA is free to focus on building spacecraft and rockets for deep space missions to the Moon and Mars.

Article courtesy of NASA

Featured image: new solar arrays to power NASA’s International Space Station research, courtesy NASA.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

NASA's Vision: To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, & battery news & analysis site in the world.
 
 
Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

CleanTechnica Webinar

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

EV Charging Guidelines for Cities

 
Read & share our free report on "EV charging guidelines for cities."

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

You May Also Like

Batteries

What’s Tesla’s Secret? It’s Not Just The Superchargers

Originally published on EV Annex. by Charles Morris Tesla’s level of accomplishment in a short time is remarkable — the company has only existed...

6 hours ago

Batteries

Utility-Scale Batteries & Pumped Storage Return About 80% of the Electricity they Store

Electric energy storage is becoming more important to the energy industry as the share of intermittent generating technologies, such as wind and solar, in...

9 hours ago

Cars

Global Plugin Vehicle Sales Up 43% In 2020, European Sales Up 137%

Plugin electric vehicles (fully electric vehicles as well as plugin hybrids) had a sales increase of 43% in 2020 compared to 2019 according to...

5 days ago
CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark CleanTechnica-Solar-Panel-Farm-1-scaled watermark

Biomass

100% of New US Power Capacity Came from Solar & Wind in November

Matching the result in October 2020, November 2020 saw 100% of new US power capacity coming from wind and solar power, according to data...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica