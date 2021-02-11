Nissan Teams Up With The Arbor Day Foundation To Plant 20K Trees

Nissan is collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant new trees all across Europe. The joint initiative aims to plant 20,000 trees this year to benefit local communities and the broader world. By planting trees, the two organizations hope to combat climate change and reduce air pollution. This comes as a celebration of Nissan’s successful decade of having the world’s first mass-market EV, the Nissan LEAF, on the market.

This is also a celebration of Nissan’s support for the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through the Nissan Green Program 2020. Nissan is launching this project as part of a promise to address environmental challenges for a more sustainable planet.

So far, sites in the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands have been chosen to benefit from the collaboration. The two organizations hope to reduce flooding in London, reconstitute woodlands impacted by bark beetles in Paris, and serve a larger social need to make sure local environments are a better place for all. It’s a beautiful goal and Nissan hopes to expand on the initiatives under its Green Program. Nissan also has been working to minimize the carbon footprint of its products and operations. Nissan is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Nissan LEAF owners have prevented over 2.5 million tons of CO2 emissions from entering the environment since 2010. Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO, shared his thoughts on this. “The conscious decision made by our owners to choose electric continues to aid our ability in achieving wider electrification goals and creates a greener, more sustainable future.”

“We have a responsibility to ensure our innovations continue to enrich people’s lives and have outlined clear targets to maintain this mission,” he added. “By 2022 we plan to have a 40% reduction in CO 2 emission from all new cars and expect 50% of our line-up to be electrified by early 2024.”

Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation spoke of the partnership between Nissan and his foundation. “Nature-based climate solutions not only mitigate the environmental impact of daily business operations but also protect the ecosystems and economies that people and wildlife alike rely upon. Our partnership with Nissan allows us to further this work around the world.”

Nissan is inviting customers to join in by submitting their clean air kilometers and having a Nissan tree planted in their honor. If you’re the owner of a Nissan LEAF, you can share a picture of your LEAF milage with the hashtag #LEAF10YearsChallenge on social media.

Related Story: Buy Land & Plant — An Adventure In Reforesting